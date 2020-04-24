We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Barefoot Country Music Fest, slated for June 19-21 in Wildwood, is canceled. The music fest is now rescheduled for June 24-27 2021 on the city's beach. A special concert honoring healthcare and other frontline workers in the battle against COVID-19 will kick off the 2021 event.

BCMF ticket holders can hold their tickets to 2021, donate tickets to COVID-19 frontline workers or request a refund at bcmfest.com . BCMF will donate also 500 festival tickets to healthcare personnel.

“While we are disappointed that the Barefoot Country Music Fest had to be postponed this summer, we greatly appreciate all of the hard work and effort that went into planning the festival," said Wildwood Mayor, Pete Byron. "We look forward to an even bigger and better festival in 2021. On behalf of myself and the commissioners, we look forward to celebrating this one-of-a-kind experience with our community and visitors in the not-so-distant future."

Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay and Lynyrd Skynyrd were scheduled to play at the beach concert and are in discussions to perform at next year’s event.

——

Atlantic County reported 30 additional positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the countywide total to 581. There have been a total of 29 deaths.

Friday's cases include 14 men, ages 26-83, and 16 women, ages 1-85. Seven of those residents are from Egg Harbor Township and six each are from Hamilton Township and Hammonton. Somers Point has three additional positive cases and Pleasantville has two. Absecon, Atlantic City, Buena Borough, Estell Manor, Linwood and Weymouth Township each have one new case.

Atlantic County will provide drive-thru COVID-19 testing on April 28 and April 30, by appointment only, for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription. The testing will be conducted behind the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. 10 AM – 1 PM. Residents may make an appointment online at www.aclink.org. Residents must provide proof of residency and appointment confirmation at the testing site.

——

Wildwood Crest has updated previous restrictions put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. All beaches, bike paths, parks, playgrounds, and municipal buildings remain closed. The borough, though, announced tentative plans to open the beach, bike path, parks and playgrounds by May 8. Public buildings will remain closed indefinitely.

The deadline for payments of first-quarter sewer rents has been extended to May 1, with a 10-day grace period. The deadline for payment for 2020 borough mercantile license fees has also been extended to June 1. The due date for second-quarter property tax payments, May 1, and penalties for late payments have not changed. The borough is considering temporarily lowering interest rate penalties for late payments.

Short-term rentals for transient and seasonal guests are still prohibited. Exceptions include essential employees of local, county, state and federal agencies requiring housing for their official duties.

——

Middle Township is dedicating its weekly front porch social (distancing) hour to medical professionals. On Friday at 6 p.m., township residents will raise a glass and hold up signs to salute medical workers form the safety of their front porches.

The township launched its front porch series in mid-March as a way for residents to show their community spirit while practice social distancing. Each weekly event has a different theme. During Friday's “Honor Our Healthcare Heroes!” event, residents can post videos, pictures and signs in tribute to healthcare workers on the Middle Township CoronaVirus Info Group Facebook page. Medical professionals are also welcome to post photos of themselves at work on the page.

——

New Jersey’s municipal courts can begin holding proceedings as soon as Monday under an order issued Friday by the state Supreme Court.

The order allows municipal courts to resume work by phone or video Monday if all parties agree. All municipal proceedings will resume May 11 by phone or video where possible. No in-person proceedings are planned at this time, according to the state judiciary.

Friday's order also extended a suspension of grand juries until May 31, and continued the suspension of criminal and civil trials indefinitely.

The state suspended in-person court proceedings and grand jury activities last month in response to the new coronavirus outbreak. Since then, state courts have conducted more than 12,000 events remotely, according to the state judiciary.

——

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office has seen an increase in domestic violence calls amid the COVID-19 stay-at-home order, according to Donna Weaver, spokeswoman for the ACPO.

In 2019, there were 1,021 domestic violence victims in the county. Year-to-date in 2020, there are 311, Weaver said The total number of victims serviced by the ACPO's Special Victims Unit in 2019 was 7,240. Since March 18, 2020, the unit has service 109 victims of domestic violence.

“We are continuing to notify victims of their rights and provide crisis intervention and referrals during the coronavirus pandemic while working remotely to help protect ourselves as well," said Raymond Royster, ACPO victim witness coordinator. "Additionally, as a result of Governor Murphy’s executive order 124 we are also informing victims of the release of inmates from the NJ Department of Corrections,”

——

The Cape May – Lewes Ferry will be accepting freight for the first time in its history. The new freight pilot program will help customers move packages across the Delaware Bay while minimizing the need for individuals to travel between Delaware and New Jersey. The delivery costs $15, regardless of package size. Services start on Monday.

Customers can reserve package space by calling 800-643-3779 and must provide package size and contents, drop off and pick up contact information, and date of cartage. All drop offs will be directed through the toll booth. Customers are asked to drop their package off 30 minutes prior to the ferry's departure time. Freight will be subject to K9 screening. If K9 screening is not available, customers may need to open their package for inspection. An ID check is required for both drop off and pick up.

——

The Ocean City Yacht Club will host an American Red Cross blood drive on May 7 from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

"There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus and the Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors and blood drive hosts to maintain a sufficient blood supply for weeks to come," an email from the yacht club stated. "In times of crisis, the Red Cross is fortunate to witness the best of humanity as people roll up a sleeve to help those in need. American Red Cross will ensure proper COVID 19 protocols for the safety of the donors."

Appointments are preferred, but not required. To make an appointment, call the Red Cross at 800-RED CROSS or sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: OC YACHT CLUB.

Ocean City Yacht Club is located at 100 Bay Ave, Ocean City, NJ 08226.

——

The Cape May Zoo received a donation from food distributor, Sysco, of 17 pallets of fruit, vegetables and herbs. The donation comes after Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order temporarily closed dine-in services at restaurants amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The pallets contained bananas, strawberries, cantaloupes, lemons, limes, and avocadoes as well as parsley, tarragon, garlic, squash, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, cabbage, and several varieties of lettuce, according to Ed Runyon, parks director.

After zoo dietary staff determined what food items could be used, they realized several pallets of food remained. The zoo then contacted about 20 are food pantries to donate the remaining items, Runyon said.

“The donation from Sysco Philadelphia to the zoo was extremely generous and thoughtful," said E. Marie Hayes, Cape May County freeholder. "We are fortunate to have so many friends and supporters of the zoo and this donation was a nice surprise. Fruit and vegetables are an important part of the diet of many of the animals at the zoo and this donation represents a considerable cost saving for the zoo. The fact that the zoo staff was able to pay it forward and distribute fresh, high-quality fruits and vegetables to the local food pantries once again, points to the kindness and consideration that is a big part of our zoo family. At times like this, we all need to hear stories about the kindness toward others and this fits the bill."

——

Gov. Phil Murphy will give his daily COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. Friday. It can be watched here.