Gov. Phil Murphy Monday announced his plan to reopen the state.
"The Road Back is driven by data, science, health progress, and common sense. We will use rigorous standards that are equally smart and thoughtful. And, everything we do will be filtered through our New Jersey values," Murphy said during a speech on Monday. "This road map is designed with one goal only – to restore the health, strength, and well-being of New Jersey for the long-term."
The six point plan includes: a reduction in cases, expanding testing capacity, robust contact tracing, ensuring safe places where those positively diagnosed in the future can isolate, responsibly restarting our economy to restore our economic health, and ensuring our resiliency.
"But, let me repeat a basic truth, until we give the public confidence that they should not be fearful, we cannot take further steps," he said. "A plan that is needlessly rushed is a plan that will needlessly fail. As we travel this road, we will ensure that every community is along with us."
He said the road back to opening New Jersey is also about partnering with area states.
"This isn’t just about New Jersey," he said. "For us to rush ahead of either Pennsylvania or New York, or any of our other four state partners, or vice versa, would risk returning our entire region back into lockdown mode. To be clear, this doesn’t mean that we will, or even can, take every step at the exact same time, or in the exact same way, as our neighbors."
He said the stay-at-home order, which has been in effect since March 21, will remain in effect until further notice.
Murphy also announced additional 2,146 COVID-19 cases in New Jersey on Monday, pushing the statewide total to 111,188. There are also 106 additional deaths, with a total of 6,044 deaths statewide.
"As we look at the curve of new COVID-19 cases, it remains flat," he said. "Before we can get ourselves on the road to recovery, we need this curve to bend down and stay down."
Atlantic County is reporting its highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases with the confirmation of 108 positives on April 27 and one additional death in an 87-year old Linwood man with pre-existing conditions, according to a statement from the county. This brings the countywide totals to 775 confirmed cases, 30 deaths and 127 residents cleared as recovered.
The spike in daily cases is attributed to the fact that the state is working with Cooper Hospital to provide testing at 16 long-term care facilities in South Jersey, according to the county.
Positive cases in these facilities are now being included in the county’s daily counts. As more testing is completed, more positive cases are being identified.
Monday's new positives were found among 45 males, ages 7 months to 96, and 63 females, ages 22 to 98.
Sixty-six new cases were found in Hammonton, five each were found in Absecon, Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville. Galloway and Linwood had four new positives while Hamilton Township had three. Buena Vista Township, Northfield and Weymouth Township each had two new cases and Brigantine, Buena Borough, Margate, Mullica and Somers Point had one each.
Atlantic County will continue to provide drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 30, by appointment only, for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription. The testing will be conducted behind the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, 10 AM – 1 PM.
The Cape May County Health Department reported two deaths Monday from COVID-19. The county now has a total of 302 cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19.
“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of these residents,” said Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton. “While we have expected more cases, these deaths are another reminder that protection of our community is critical.”
The Miss New Jersey Competition has been moved to September 7-12 at Resorts Casino & Hotel. Orientation for contestants will be held on July 18. The competition is typically held mid-June with orientation held in April.
The Atlantic City International Airport (ACY) is currently only servicing flights to Orlando, Florida via Spirit Airlines, according to Mark Amorosi, spokesman for the South Jersey Transportation Authority. In May, ACY will have service to Orlando and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, "and are hopeful flights will return to our other destinations, pre-COVID-19 in the near future."
Resorts Casino and Hotel donated $25,000 to The Community Food Bank of New Jersey’s Southern Branch and $25,000 to the Jewish Family Services of Atlantic and Cape May counties.
The funds for the food bank will help in their emergency work related to COVID-19 outbreak. The donation to The Jewish Family Services will support the food pantry services, homeless support, counseling and additional emergency assistance.
“During this very difficult time, so many regions are struggling with countless community services that are in need of support,” said Morris Bailey, owner of Resorts Casino Hotel. “I am honored to be able to be in a position to help two vital groups in our South Jersey area, The Food Bank of South Jersey and JFS, with financial assistance. My family and I, along with our team at Resorts Casino Hotel, are incredibly thankful of the dedicated hard work that organizations like these two provide, especially now.”
Gov. Phil Murphy appeared live on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday morning to discuss how, if possible, he could separate the New Jersey population that commutes into New York City via public transport and those who drive to work as public transportation has more public surfaces for the virus to spread.
"How do you break that dynamic?" he was asked by Squawk Box host, Andrew Ross Sorkin.
Sorkin gave the example of a parent traveling into New York City via public transportation and traveling back to New Jersey.
"That's where the risk gets presented in a way where New York City makes all of this that much more complicated," he said.
Murphy replied saying that all considerations are still on the table and that a council will be announced "within the next day or so" that will advise New Jersey on how to address issues like the one Sorkin brought up.
"The three communities have been crushed by sickness and fatality...and trying to find a way to protect them is going to be paramount," Murphy said. "We are a part of the metro New York saga here. That includes the six counties that are northeast (in the state) that contribute the most commuting in and out of New York. How we handle that will be big piece of this, without question."
The Atlantic City Free Public Library continues online educational classes and entertainment programs during its closure amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The library is offering virtual classes for adults and children such as online book clubs and basic ESL classes. To register for certain classes and see a full list of programs head to www.acfpl.org.
Gov. Phil Murphy will give his daily COVID-19 briefing at noon at Monday with plans to discuss how he will reopen the state.
"Our COVID019 response has been guided by the simple truth that public health creates economic health. The road back will be driven by data, science and common sense. Join me tomorrow at 12:00 PM as we unveil our roadmap for responsibly reopening New Jersey," he posted to social media Sunday night.
The briefing can we watched here.
The New Jersey Division of Unemployment Insurance's online forum to submit for unemployment benefits was down on Sunday. Users who logged onto the site were met with a pop-up announcement stating that online applications were "not available at this time" and to check back for updates.
As of Monday morning, the website was up and running with another announcement that access to online applications has been restored.
It is unclear how long the system was down on Sunday.
As of Thursday, an additional 140,139 New Jersey residents filed for benefits as businesses remained closed due to COVID-19. Since March 15 there are a total of 858,000 residents who were unemployed, The Press previously reported.
Grocery store chain, Stop & Shop, and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) issued a joint statement on Monday calling on federal and state governments to designate grocery store associates as “extended first responders” or “emergency personnel.”
They also announced a 10% increase in pay for union hourly Stop & Shop employees through May 30 in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New York. Employees first received a pay increase on March 22 as well as flexible hours and up to two weeks of additional paid sick leave for those required to quarantine during the COVID-19 outbreak.
1. Demonstrate Sustained Reductions in New COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations
• 14-day trend lines showing appreciable and sustained drop in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and other metrics reflecting decreasing burden of disease;
• Hospitals stepping down from functioning under crisis standards of care.
2. Expand Testing Capacity
• At least double current diagnostic testing capacity;
• Prioritize testing for health care workers, essential personnel, and vulnerable populations;
• Create a flexible testing plan accessible to all residents;
• Expand partnerships with institutions of higher education, private-sector labs, and the federal government;
• Ensure that those who test positive are linked to a health care provider.
3. Implement Robust Contact Tracing
• Recruit and deploy an army of personnel who will identify and follow-up with contacts;
• Leverage technological data and innovative solutions to increase efficiency;
• Coordinate the approach of local and state health officials, which will have a coordinated county/regional component.
4. Secure Safe Places and Resources for Isolation and Quarantine
• To the greatest extent possible, provide individuals who do test positive in the future with a safe and free place to isolate and protect others from COVID-19;
• Ensure that quarantined contacts are provided supportive services, if needed.
5. Execute a Responsible Economic Restart
• Create the Governor’s Restart and Recovery Commission to advise on the process and recommend responsible and equitable decisions;
• Plan for a methodical and strategic return to work based on level of disease transmission risk and essential classification;
• Continuation of social distancing measures, requirements for face coverings, and work-from-home directions where feasible and appropriate;
• Leverage any available federal funds and programs to support health care, individual, and small business recoveries.
6. Ensure New Jersey’s Resiliency
• Learn from the lessons of COVID-19 and prepare for the possibility of a resurgence;
• Ensure hospitals, health care systems, and other health delivery facilities have inventories of personal protective equipment and ventilators;
• Build our own state personal protective equipment and ventilator stockpile;
• Create a playbook for future administrations for the next pandemic.
