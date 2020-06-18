The Atlantic County Surrogate’s Office in the Civil Courthouse in Atlantic City has reopened for business. The office is still not opened to the public but customers can call 609-343-2341 to speak with staff Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A secure drop box is also available in the courthouse lobby where customers may submit documents, but should call before doing so to alert staff.
For offshore customers, the Surrogate ‘s Office, at 5911 Main Street in Mays Landing, is also available by calling (609) 645-5800. Documents may also be submitted through its secure drop box.
—
The Township of Hamilton on Thursday announced Cove Beach will reopen Saturday.
The beach will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday to Tuesday (closed Wednesday), and social distancing guidelines will be followed and enforced.
Season passes $14 and day passes are $9. Passes are required for everyone ages 12 and up, and are sold exclusively at the entrance booth during beach hours.
—
Gov. Phil Murphy will give his daily COVID-19 update Thursday at 1 p.m. The live briefing can be viewed here.
—
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many Juneteenth events will go virtual this year. To join The Virtual Community Story Circle, RSVP to christina.noble@stockton.edu. A Zoom link will be sent upon request.
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Poet Yusef Komunyakaa will conduct virtual reading Friday. RSVP to Murphy Writing of Stockton University on Facebook. Visit stockton.edu/murphywriting or call 609-626-3594.
The virtual opening of the Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May can be seen at 3 p.m. Friday at facebook.com/harriettubmanmuseum.
Epoch Creation's Juneteenth Celebrate Freedom event Friday can be seen from noon to 12:30 p.m. at facebook.com/epoch-creation-109381274146252/?tn-str=k*F.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.