Absecon Mayor, Kimberly Horton, issued a public statement regarding Atlantic City residents who may have tested positive for COVID-19 and were relocated to two hotels in Absecon. On April 17, the Absecon police chief was notified by the county that the Atlantic City residents would be staying in the hotels, which prompted an emergency council meeting to address the issue.
"We had a lengthy discussion on how to best protect our residents and our first responders," Horton said in a statement. "(On) Sunday morning, April 19th, I received a phone call from our chief who voiced his concerns about the people who had been dropped off Friday afternoon and Saturday to two of our hotels."
Shortly after being notified, Absecon officials held a conference call with the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office and the Governor's office as well as state officials to determine that any Atlantic City residents who may have COVID-19, or have come in contact with an individual who tested positive, should not be transported to Absecon and that all transports should be stopped immediately.
Another call was held on Monday where Horton "shared our concerns about these individuals and felt that their needs would be better served back in Atlantic City," she said.
"We are still trying to get to the bottom of who is responsible for these folks. Is it the state or the county?" she added. "We are working hard to ensure the safety of our first responders and most importantly our residents. Our Emergency Management team continues to secure the personal protection equipment that our police, fire, and EMS departments need."
Protective supplies have also been distributed to the hotel employees and some of the guests, she said.
As of Tuesday, the city's emergency management team reported that there were no new individuals placed in the hotels.
——
While Gov. Murphy issued an executive order directing all residents to stay at home until further notice, necessary travel is still permitted. Necessary travel includes obtaining essential goods or services, seeking medical attention, visiting family or close friends, reporting to work, or engaging in outdoor activities.
New Jersey residents can still travel out of state, however other cities and states may require individuals to self-quarantine for up to 14 days. Airports remain open and air travel continues, but residents should only travel when absolutely necessary.
——
Bass Pro Shops founder, Johnny Morris, is donating one million FDA-approved ASTM Level 1 procedure face masks to healthcare workers and first responders across the country. Of those one million, 10,000 face masks will be donated to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City.
“We are extremely grateful to our nation’s healthcare workers serving on the frontlines of this unprecedented global health crisis,” Morris said. “These heroic men and women continue to dedicate their lives to save the loved ones of others, and we are all honored to support them on behalf of everyone at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, and the communities we serve.”
Bass Pro Shops has partnered with Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit organization that aims to feed food-insecure children, to identify local hospitals and medical facilities in need of personal protective equipment.
——
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is offering new online resources, including stay-at-home activities, virtual tours of state parks and distance-learning opportunities to celebrate and educate the public. Families can also download and print coloring and activity books about New Jersey’s wildlife. To find out more head to www.nj.gov/dep/dep50/.
——
With Atlantic City casinos temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Council on Compulsive Gambling issued tips on responsible online gaming. Tips include not gambling on illegal internet sites, setting limits to the amount of money used to gamble, setting certain times of the day to gamble and not gambling your stimulus check. For information on helpful tips head to 800gambler.org, or call 800-Gambler for support
——
Gov. Phil Murphy will give his daily COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The live stream can be viewed here.
On Tuesday there were 3,643 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 92,387. There are 379 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 4,753.
Atlantic County had a total of 479 positive cases with 22 deaths, Cape May County had 221 positive cases with 15 deaths and Cumberland County had 365 cases with four deaths.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.