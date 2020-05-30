We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Brigantine Police announced on Facebook that access to Jetty Beach has been shut down due to overcrowding. Video of the full beach can be seen on the Brigantine police Facebook page here.

Officers are working to resolve the issue but don't know when full access will open again. They said notification will be made when the beach is reopened. All other beaches are open. The Cove area is still closed to vehicle traffic.

—

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in New Jersey increased by 724, bringing the total to 159,608.

According to the state data dashboard, the number of deaths increased by 103 for a total of 11,634.

Cape May County announced two more cases Saturday to bring its total to 624, including 48 deaths and 321 people listed as off quarantine.

Cumberland County has reported 2,094 cases with 71 deaths.

Atlantic County has reported 2,205 cases with 158 deaths and 894 recovered.

—

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed an executive order allowing interscholastic sports to resume in accordance with New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association reopening protocols.

Executive Order No. 149 states that activities related to high school sports may not resume before June 30.

In a statement, the NJSIAA said, “The governor’s executive order (EO #149) regarding organized sports is a positive step. Specifically related to high school athletics, this executive order makes it clear that interscholastic sports may resume in accordance with reopening protocols issued by the NJSIAA — which, in turn, will be based on Department of Health protocols."

The NJSIAA previously had set up two task forces to devise a framework for a return for school sports.

The same order stated that child care services, organized sports practices and youth day camps could resume in the coming weeks.

NJ attorney general issues guidance to augment shore police forces TRENTON — State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal on Friday announced an expedited process to r…

On Saturday, the state Department of Children and Families released guidelines for the reopening of child care centers:

Centers will be required to screen children and staff each day prior to entry. Anyone exhibiting symptoms or with a fever of more than 100.4 degrees will be prohibited from entering the center.

Class and group sizes will be limited, and groups must be spaced out throughout the center. Staff members will not be able to move between groups.

Staff will be required to wear cloth masks, and children over the age of 2 will be encouraged, whenever feasible, to wear masks. Masks will not be required when they would inhibit an individual's health. Masks for children under the age of 2 or during nap-time will be prohibited as they may pose a suffocation hazard for young children.

Child care centers will be required to engage in enhanced cleaning and sanitation practices.

—

State officials have not planned a COVID-19 briefing Saturday. The next one is expected 1 p.m. Monday.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.