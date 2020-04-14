LIVE UPDATES: Bruce Springsteen announces event to raise money for NJ during pandemic

Bruce Springsteen announced Tuesday morning that he, along with other celebrities, will be hosting a broadcast next week to raise money for those in New Jersey who have been affected by COVID-19.
“New Jersey has been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic,” Springsteen said during an appearance on Good Morning America. “And the people of New Jersey have always stepped up during difficult times.”
The “Jersey 4 Jersey” event, slated for 7 p.m. April 22 on ABC, will also include Jon Bon Jovi, Tony Bennett, Jon Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, Charlie Puth, SZA, Danny DeVito, Saquon Barkley, Chelsea Handler and others.
Money raised will towards the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, he said.
“This is our effort to do everything we can for our folks here in the Garden State and I hope you’ll join us,” Springsteen said.
“New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best — take care of one another,” said New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy. “That’s why we’re asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey’s finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times.”
The benefit will also be broadcast on Apple Music and AppleTV apps worldwide. It will also be broadcast live and rebroadcast five times on E Street Radio on SiriusXM, currently free on the SiriusXM app. And it will be carried on WABC Channel 7, WPVI 6ABC, WPIX, News12, NJTV and radio outlets including 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York's Country 94.7, Alt 92.3, Q104.3 and others.
Gov. Phil Murphy was scheduled to tour the field medical station scheduled to open Tuesday at the Atlantic City Convention Center, but that was canceled, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
A reason for the cancelation was not given.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
Murphy was slated to be joined by Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Lieutenant Colonel David Park, Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District, Colonel Pat Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, and Matt Doherty, Executive Director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
The tour was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Convention Center, 1 Convention Boulevard.
“By working collaboratively with our partners at the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, New Jersey State Police and the Office of Emergency Management, we’ve significantly expanded our hospital beds, sourcing capabilities, and health care workforce to prepare New Jersey for a surge in COVID-19 cases,” Murphy said. “This whole-of-government approach will relieve pressure on New Jersey’s health care delivery system and save lives.”
State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and Middle Township Police Chief Christopher Leusner, President of the NJ State Association of Chiefs of Police, appeared Monday in the debut webcast of “Resilient Minds on the Front Lines”— a new program to promote resiliency for workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The webcast can be found here.
The initiative is a collaborative initiative of the Attorney General’s Office, Division of Criminal Justice, Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and numerous partners, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office. It was conceived by Mercer County Chief Resiliency Officer Michael Pellegrino and his wife, Diana, who saw a need to support all workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, including police officers, firefighters, first responders, nurses, doctors, grocery store employees, factory workers, warehouse workers, military members, truck drivers, teachers, chaplains and their family members.
In a series of webcasts, guests and experts will, discuss, teach and encourage mindfulness, wellness, and resiliency for those frontline workers and others, according to the release. It will feature master resiliency trainers from New Jersey and the FBI National Academy, academic resiliency instructors from New Jersey and New York colleges, representatives of Cop2Cop, musical and celebrity guests, and first responders who have experienced hardship and are comfortable sharing their stories of resiliency.
“Our police officers and other essential workers are answering the call to serve and protect our state in these unprecedented times,” Leusner said. “These brave men and women know the risks but understand their communities need them. This pressure can understandably take a toll on them and their families. We must do everything in our power to provide them with support and tools to cope with these uncertain and challenging times. My hope is these webcasts will help accomplish that.”
“We’re leading the nation with our comprehensive statewide program to promote officer well-being and prevent officer suicides— the New Jersey Resiliency Program for Law Enforcement,” Grewal said. “This new program recognizes that, with this unprecedented health emergency, we have many more workers who suddenly are also experiencing extraordinary levels of stress every day and bringing that stress home to their families. These webcasts will serve to throw a lifeline to all of the heroes on the front lines by introducing them to ideas, practices and sources of support that can help them cope with pressures that can be truly overwhelming.”
Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May counties saw a 50% increase in food pantry requests in the first two weeks of Gov. Phil Murphy’s shelter-at-home order.
The agency said in a news release Monday night that they anticipate the need to increase to the same levels at 2012 Hurricane Sandy, with 100 families per week needed the service, according to a news release from the agency.
“As more businesses began to shutter their doors or reduce hours of operation, more individuals and families were bringing home less income. Therefore, many of them sought out JFS for food and other programs and our agency is here to help,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. “Knowing the severity of the crisis, JFS adapted its process in order to continue to provide critical support to community members while adhering to the limitations of social distancing.”
The food pantry offers distribution from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. Recipients need ID and to complete a brief intake process, according to the release. To limit interaction, food is distributed from the side entrance on Marshall Avenue.
In addition to the pantry, the agency has seen requests for Kosher Meals on Wheels increase by nearly 35% and the Shop at Home program grew by more than 200%, according to the news release.
For the most up-to-date information, donation locations and services available, follow the agency on social media @JFSAtlantic or visit jfsatlantic.org.
Atlantic County will provide COVID-19 drive-thru testing for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., by appointment, on Tuesday and Thursday behind the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.
Appointments can be made on the county website, https://www.atlantic-county.org/covid/
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Tuesday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has reported a total of 276 cases, nine deaths and 26 recovered. Cape May County has reported 167 cases, with 15 designated as off quarantine and eight deaths. Cumberland County has reported 190 cases and three deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey
Atlantic County
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing begins Thursday, April 9, for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public on Tuesday, April 14, and Thursday, April 16, said Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting Wednesday, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
