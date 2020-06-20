Camping may resume Monday in 12 of New Jersey's state parks, including locally in Cape May County's Belleplain State Forest, the Department of Environmental Protection said Saturday.
“We are taking every precaution to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all of our guests and strongly remind the public of the importance of maintaining proper 6-foot social distancing and wearing masks when visiting this summer," DEP Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe said in a statement.
The 12 areas reopening for camping are High Point State Park, Jenny Jump State Forest, Stokes State Forest, Worthington State Forest, Allaire State Park, Cheesequake State Park, Spruce Run Recreation Area, Bass River State Forest, Belleplain State Forest, Brendan Byrne State Forest, Parvin State Park and Wharton State Forest.
Additionally, camping will reopen June 29 at Swartswood State Park and Stephens State Forest in the northern part of the state, the DEP said.
Camping remains closed at the Round Valley Recreation Area, Washington Crossing State Park, Kittatinny Valley State Park, Waywayanda State Park and Voorhees State Park.
At most parks, at least 50% of campsites will be open.
In a bid to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, camping will be limited to tents, while cabins, shelters, group cabins, wilderness campsites, primitive campsites and group campsites will remain closed, the DEP said.
Rigorous cleaning protocols for restrooms, showers and other facilities and common areas will be implemented, the DEP said. Barriers are being installed to limit contact between staff and visitors.
Campground guests will be encouraged by signs to wear a mask when in public and in indoor spaces such as gatehouses and restrooms. They must maintain a 6-foot distance from other individuals who are not immediate family members, caretakers, household members or partners.
Visitors are encouraged to make reservations, cancellations and payments by phone or online at njportal.com/dep/njoutdoors. The option to pay by cash remains available, the DEP said.
