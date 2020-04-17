LIVE UPDATES: Escape the Cape triathlon postponed due to COVID-19 spread

The Escape the Cape Triathlon slated for June 14 in North Cape May has been rescheduled to Aug. 30.
“As one of the leaders in mass participation events on the East Coast, which prides itself on offering world class service in destination locations while providing the safest environment possible, we are doing everything we can to continue what we’ve built our reputation on for the last 17 years,” according to a news release posted on the organization’s website. “Furthermore, we believe in being proactive when it comes to YOU.”
Those registered for the event are able to participate during the rescheduled date, or defer into the races the next two years, according to the release.
—
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. sent a letter to resident earlier this month detailing how the Atlantic City Convention Center will be used as a field medical station during the pandemic.
According to the letter, dated April 6:
- The field station is for non- COVID-19 patients who are released from a traditional hospital setting and need to recover.
- The anticipated opening of the station is mid-April, pending the approval of the New Jersey Department of Health.
- Please note that this is not a walk up hospital, medical treatment center, or doctor’s office. The public cannot access this facility on their own and visitors are not permitted.
- Local traffic will not be impeded during this time.
- The facility is initially designed to handle 250 patients and will include a bed, chair and IV Stand. The building is equipped to handle up to 2,000 beds if necessary.
- Local labor will be used to build the facility.
- This facility will be staffed by medical professionals including medical personnel from the Department of Defense and the New Jersey National Guard.
- The Medical Field Station will be accepting patients from all across New Jersey in addition to the state’s other locations at the Meadowlands Expo Center and the New Jersey Expo Center locations.
The station was originally slated to open April 14, but has been pushed back to the following week due to staffing, according to state officials.
—
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing include Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has reported a total of 350 cases, 13 deaths and 66 recovered. Cape May County has reported 190 cases, with 18 designated as off quarantine and 12 deaths. Cumberland County has reported 259 cases and three deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
During Thursday’s briefing, Murphy said that the number of positive cases has increased by 4,391, bringing the total to 75,317. There have been 362 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 3,518.
Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey
Atlantic County
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing begins Thursday, April 9, for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public on Tuesday, April 14, and Thursday, April 16, said Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.