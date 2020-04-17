You are the owner of this article.
LIVE UPDATES: Escape the Cape triathlon postponed due to COVID-19 spread

Escape the Cape

The 7th annual Escape the Cape Triathlon took place in North Cape May Sunday June 2, 2019. Over 2,500 participants took the plunge, jumping from the MV Delaware, one of the ferrys of the Cape May Lewes Ferry system, to swim ashore, bike and run to complete the race.

 Dale Gerhard

The Escape the Cape Triathlon slated for June 14 in North Cape May has been rescheduled to Aug. 30.

“As one of the leaders in mass participation events on the East Coast, which prides itself on offering world class service in destination locations while providing the safest environment possible, we are doing everything we can to continue what we’ve built our reputation on for the last 17 years,” according to a news release posted on the organization’s website. “Furthermore, we believe in being proactive when it comes to YOU.”

Those registered for the event are able to participate during the rescheduled date, or defer into the races the next two years, according to the release.

Find out more here.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. sent a letter to resident earlier this month detailing how the Atlantic City Convention Center will be used as a field medical station during the pandemic.

According to the letter, dated April 6:

  • The field station is for non- COVID-19 patients who are released from a traditional hospital setting and need to recover.
  • The anticipated opening of the station is mid-April, pending the approval of the New Jersey Department of Health.
  • Please note that this is not a walk up hospital, medical treatment center, or doctor’s office. The public cannot access this facility on their own and visitors are not permitted.
  • Local traffic will not be impeded during this time.
  • The facility is initially designed to handle 250 patients and will include a bed, chair and IV Stand. The building is equipped to handle up to 2,000 beds if necessary.
  • Local labor will be used to build the facility.
  • This facility will be staffed by medical professionals including medical personnel from the Department of Defense and the New Jersey National Guard.
  • The Medical Field Station will be accepting patients from all across New Jersey in addition to the state’s other locations at the Meadowlands Expo Center and the New Jersey Expo Center locations.

The station was originally slated to open April 14, but has been pushed back to the following week due to staffing, according to state officials. 

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing include Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported a total of 350 cases, 13 deaths and 66 recovered. Cape May County has reported 190 cases, with 18 designated as off quarantine and 12 deaths. Cumberland County has reported 259 cases and three deaths.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

During Thursday’s briefing, Murphy said that the number of positive cases has increased by 4,391, bringing the total to 75,317. There have been 362 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 3,518.

