LIVE UPDATES: Galloway officials cancel Smithville's Fourth of July parade due to COVID-19

Galloway's Fourth of July parade is canceled, according to event organizers.
The parade is known as the largest in the state, with a route through Historic Smithville.
More information was not immediately available.
—
A Linwood insurance agency has donated $10,000 to the Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Hafetz and Associates, an insurance agency that specializes in employee benefits, Medicare and individual coverage, raised the money through an employee collection, according to a news release from JFS. The money will go towards services including Kosher Meals on Wheels, essential transportation to doctor’s appointments, virtual socialization and grocery delivery to the 200 seniors who rely on JFS.
“Charitable giving and volunteerism is an integral part of our company’s culture and this initiative shows the generosity and kindness of our team,” owner Scott Hafetz said. “From volunteering on event committees to delivering meals to seniors, Hafetz and Associates employees have been involved with JFS for years. By joining together, this donation positively impacts JFS and its work in our community.”
Businesses that want to conduct an employee collection for JFS can contact Beth Joseph at 609-822-7409.
For more information on making a secure online donation to JFS, visit jfsatlantic.org or mail your contribution to Jewish Family Service, 607 North Jerome Avenue, Margate, NJ 08402.
—
The Fourth Annual Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame weekend has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Friday.
"Your safety and well-being, and making sure we figure out the best way to make this event memorable, are our top priorities," according to a post on the organization's Twitter page.
No new date was provided.
🔔🚨 Due to concerns with the coronavirus COVID-19, The 4th Annual Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame weekend event has been postponed. Your safety and well-being, and making sure we figure out the best way to make this event memorable, are our top priorities. pic.twitter.com/YjzZfUc7QG— AC Boxing Hall Fame (@acbhof) April 17, 2020
—
The Escape the Cape Triathlon slated for June 14 in North Cape May has been rescheduled to Aug. 30.
“As one of the leaders in mass participation events on the East Coast, which prides itself on offering world class service in destination locations while providing the safest environment possible, we are doing everything we can to continue what we’ve built our reputation on for the last 17 years,” according to a news release posted on the organization’s website. “Furthermore, we believe in being proactive when it comes to YOU.”
Those registered for the event are able to participate during the rescheduled date, or defer into the races the next two years, according to the release.
—
The Cape May – Lewes Ferry’s Food and Retail department donated a truckload of food supplies to a church food pantry in Erma.
The donation went to Gleaning Center Food Pantry at Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene, according to a news release.
Included in the donation are frozen foods, canned goods, bottled beverages, as well as individually wrapped packaged items like soup, cereal, oatmeal, crackers, and cakes.
“Our Ferry family feels it’s important to give back to our neighbors and local communities when we have an opportunity to do so,” said Heath Gehrke, Director of Ferry Operations. “I want to thank Shaun O’Brien and his food and retail team for developing and coordinating this effort. We’ll get through these trying times together!”
“What a blessing,” said Pastor Tim West of the Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene. “The Ferry’s donation is an example of the community working in unity and allowing us all to better serve the needs of Lower Township together.”
—
The Cape May County Chamber released a lineup of four programs Friday morning for next week.
All programs are web-based, free, and open to the public, according to a news release from the chamber.
- Families First Coronavirus Response Act; Tuesday, April 21, 11 a.m.
- Pivoting to Digital in Uncertain Times; Wednesday, April 22, 10 a.m.
- Unemployment Concerns for Seasonal Businesses, with NJ DOL Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo; Thursday, April 23, 10 a.m.
- Building Relationships on LinkedIn During Quarantine; Thursday, April 24, 9 a.m.
- Preregistration is required for all programs, and can be found on the chamber’s website.
“With all of the new legislation and programs being released, it’s an essential time to provide public information to our membership and our community," said Vicki Clark, chamber president. “We’re also hosting sessions to educate people about new ways to communicate and stay connected now that digital interactions have become so much more important."
Full program information and updates can be found at www.CapeMayCountyChamber.com.
—
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. sent a letter to resident earlier this month detailing how the Atlantic City Convention Center will be used as a field medical station during the pandemic.
According to the letter, dated April 6:
- The field station is for non- COVID-19 patients who are released from a traditional hospital setting and need to recover.
- Please note that this is not a walk-up hospital, medical treatment center, or doctor’s office. The public cannot access this facility on their own and visitors are not permitted.
- Local traffic will not be impeded during this time.
- The facility is initially designed to handle 250 patients and will include a bed, chair and IV Stand. The building is equipped to handle up to 2,000 beds if necessary.
- Local labor will be used to build the facility.
- This facility will be staffed by medical professionals including medical personnel from the Department of Defense and the New Jersey National Guard.
- The Medical Field Station will be accepting patients from all across New Jersey in addition to the state’s other locations at the Meadowlands Expo Center and the New Jersey Expo Center locations.
The station was originally slated to open April 14, but has been pushed back to the following week due to staffing, according to state officials.
—
State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Friday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Those scheduled to appear for the briefing include Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
So far, Atlantic County has reported a total of 350 cases, 13 deaths and 66 recovered. Cape May County has reported 190 cases, with 18 designated as off quarantine and 12 deaths. Cumberland County has reported 259 cases and three deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
During Thursday’s briefing, Murphy said that the number of positive cases has increased by 4,391, bringing the total to 75,317. There have been 362 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 3,518.
Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey
Atlantic County
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing begins Thursday, April 9, for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public on Tuesday, April 14, and Thursday, April 16, said Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
