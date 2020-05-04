Atlantic County confirmed 43 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with two additional deaths. The countywide total is 1,142 confirmed cases and 51 deaths.
An 88-year old Linwood woman and an 84-year old Northfield woman are the latest county residents to die from COVID-19. Both were residents of long-term care facilities and had pre-existing conditions.
Of the 43 new cases, there are 16 men, ages 26-93, and 27 women, ages 18-97.
Ten of today’s cases were found in Absecon, seven in Northfield and six in Egg Harbor Township. Galloway and Hammonton each had four new cases and Atlantic City had three. Two new cases were in Buena Vista Township, Margate, Mullica Township and Pleasantville. Buena had one positive case.
——
Gov. Phil Murphy will give his daily COVID-19 briefing at noon on Monday. The brief can be watched here.
Atlantic County reported 40 more positive for COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the county's total to 1,099 people.
The Cape May County Department of Health listed 11 new positive cases, for a total of 361 cases. In total, there are 23 deaths and 155 people who have recovered.
Cumberland County reported 73 new cases for a total of 881 and 17 deaths. Ocean County reported 140 new cases, totaling at 6,871 total cases. There are 440 deaths.
——
“I applaud James Donofrio of the Recreational Fishing Alliance and Captain Bob Rush of the United Boatmen of New Jersey for proposing calculated, cautious, and sensible steps towards opening this essential industry in the Jersey Shore region,” said Testa. “Owners and operators of for-hire vessels, and their crew, are willing and eager to get back to work. “While we cannot make up for the thousands of jobs and the millions in revenue lost, an opening – with concrete criteria and contingencies – of our recreational fishing industry will strengthen our South Jersey economy and help us better prepare for the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend.”
——
South Jersey Gas is issuing a basic gas supply service bill credit to residential and small commercial customers totaling $935 thousand. The average residential heating customer will receive a bill credit of about $2.70 on their billing statement.
“As we face the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain committed to supporting our customers with safe, reliable, affordable service,” said Dave Robbins, President South Jersey Gas. “Passing on additional savings to customers through this credit is another way we are continuing to meet our commitment to those we serve.”
——
New Jersey hospitals will receive more than $1.7 billion from the Provider Relief Fund established in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This is the third round of funding that the federal government distributed to New Jersey.
——
The Lower Township Police Department is warning elderly residents of a phone scam in which victims receive a phone call advising that a family member is under arrest and needs bail money. These individuals are either asking for money to be sent via a prepaid card, wire transfer or mailing a check to an address. The individuals are also asking for the money in cash and then showing up at a victim’s home.
If a relative is ever in jail and needs bail money, the police will most likely allow that relative to call directly.
"If you receive a call that you are suspicious of, please take the officers name, their police agency name and a phone number for that agency, if the caller is reluctant to provide any of that information that is a strong warning sign that this may be a fraudulent request," the Lower Township Police Department stated.
