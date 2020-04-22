Gov. Phil Murphy will give his daily COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The live stream can be viewed here.
On Tuesday there were 3,643 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 92,387. There are 379 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 4,753.
Atlantic County had a total of 479 positive cases with 22 deaths, Cape May County had 221 positive cases with 15 deaths and Cumberland County had 365 cases with four deaths.
