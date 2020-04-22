Murphy warns that restarting NJ too quickly could backfire

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a news conference regarding the COVID-19 cases at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Murphy says he is ordering state transit systems to reduce their capacity by half and will require all transit riders to wear face coverings. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, Pool)

 Chris Pedota

Gov. Phil Murphy will give his daily COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The live stream can be viewed here. 

On Tuesday there were 3,643 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 92,387. There are 379 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 4,753.

Atlantic County had a total of 479 positive cases with 22 deaths,  Cape May County had 221 positive cases with 15 deaths and Cumberland County had 365 cases with four deaths.

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments