No new deaths related to Covid-19 and only seven new positives were reported today by Atlantic County public health officials.
The latest positives were identified in two males, ages 16-66 and five females, ages 20-72.
Two of the residents are from Pleasantville while Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Hamilton Township, Mullica Township and Northfield each have one additional positive resident.
To date, 2,922 Atlantic County residents have tested positive for Covid-19 but more than half (1,471) have been cleared as recovered. The disease has claimed the lives of 203 residents.
The New Jersey Emergency Preparedness Association Conference (NJEPA), which was rescheduled to August 24 to 28, has been cancelled. The 2021 event will still be held, occurring May 3 to May 7.
"With significant restrictions still in place for inside gatherings and not knowing when these may be lifted, the Board felt that we would not be able to provide the quality Conference you have come to expect," Patricia MacFarland Goelz, President of the NJEPA, said in a statement.
Atlantic City Electric completed upgrades to its Higbee substation in Atlantic City, which serves a number of casinos, the Atlantic City Convention Center and Stockton University.This upgrade protects the local energy grid against extreme weather.
“As more businesses reopen and the economy begins to recover, it’s more important than ever to provide our customers with reliable energy service,” said Felecia Greer, vice president, Large Customer Strategic Solutions & Customer Advocacy for Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric. “This project is absolutely critical for improving reliability for a number of casinos and other major Atlantic City entities. We’re glad to be able to support the City at this pivotal time as the summer starts to ramp up and the State continues to reopen.”
Crews at the substation replaced aging infrastructure with state-of-the-art energy equipment, upgraded 12 distribution lines and installed a new control building designed to meet 100-year flood elevation standards that can be operated remotely if hampered during a major storm.
Gov. Phil Murphy will give his daily COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The livestream can be watched here.
