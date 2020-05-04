Gov. Phil Murphy will give his daily COVID-19 briefing at noon on Monday. The brief can be watched here.
Atlantic County reported 40 more positive for COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the county's total to 1,099 people.
The Cape May County Department of Health listed 11 new positive cases, for a total of 361 cases. In total, there are 23 deaths and 155 people who have recovered.
Cumberland County reported 73 new cases for a total of 881 and 17 deaths. Ocean County reported 140 new cases, totaling at 6,871 total cases. There are 440 deaths.
