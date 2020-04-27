Gov. Phil Murphy will give his daily COVID-19 briefing at noon at Monday with plans to discuss how he will reopen the state.
"Our COVID019 response has been guided by the simple truth that public health creates economic health. The road back will be driven by data, science and common sense. Join me tomorrow at 12:00 PM as we unveil our roadmap for responsibly reopening New Jersey," he posted to social media Sunday night.
The briefing can we watched here.
The New Jersey Division of Unemployment Insurance's online forum to submit for unemployment benefits was down on Sunday. Users who logged onto the site were met with a pop-up announcement stating that online applications were "not available at this time" and to check back for updates.
As of Monday morning, the website was up and running with another announcement that access to online applications has been restored.
It is unclear how long the system was down on Sunday.
As of Thursday, an additional 140,139 New Jersey residents filed for benefits as businesses remained closed due to COVID-19. Since March 15 there are a total of 858,000 residents who were unemployed, The Press previously reported.
Grocery store chain, Stop & Shop, and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) issued a joint statement on Monday calling on federal and state governments to designate grocery store associates as “extended first responders” or “emergency personnel.”
They also announced a 10% increase in pay for union hourly Stop & Shop employees through May 30 in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New York. Employees first received a pay increase on March 22 as well as flexible hours and up to two weeks of additional paid sick leave for those required to quarantine during the COVID-19 outbreak.
