Hard Rock Hotel & Casino announced Wednesday that the property will reopen under a new ‘Safe + Sound’ program with thorough guidelines to help ensure a clean and safe resort destination. A reopening date was not set.
“Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming have made a tremendous commitment to sanitary protocols and a safety-first mentality for both guests and team members,” said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International. “We are making sure our resorts are safe and sound so our guests and team members have peace of mind when they return.”
The ‘Safe + Sound’ reopening plan includes guidelines provided by Hard Rock International and adopts the Atlantic City Casino Industry's Summary Plan of Proposed Reopening Protocols. The plan also adheres to guidelines put forth by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.
“We look forward to welcoming back our loyal guests and team members for an exciting summer at the Jersey Shore. Our top priority over the last several months was diligently developing new ‘Safe + Sound’ protocols ensuring a comfortable environment to stay, play and work. Included in those protocols is the requirement for all to wear masks and have their temperature scanned with thermal imaging technology before entering the property,” said Joe Lupo, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. “Creating the ‘Safe + Sound’ protocols, implementing detailed training programs and carefully cleaning the property will provide the most thorough and responsible approach in Atlantic City, providing good clean fun for all.”
Protocols include mandated masks for all guests and team members, increased quality of air circulation, a partnership with AtlantiCare focused on contact tracing, training and telehealth, social distancing requirements in gaming and non-gaming areas, more than 200 hand sanitizer stations in high traffic areas and entrances and temperature screenings of all guests and staff.
A more than 100 member ‘Safe + Sound’ Clean Team will focus on deep cleaning all gaming surfaces, chips, hotel rooms, restaurants, pool and public areas. Plexiglass will be installed in the casino's front desk, cage, wildcard services, sportsbook, box office and select table games.
Guests will be required to leave one vacant seat between slot machines and table games unless playing alongside a relative or friend or together in a group. There will be a limited occupancy on certain games to allow for social distancing. Shows and the Fresh Harvest Buffet will remain closed until further notice.
Gov. Phil Murphy will give his daily COVID-19 briefing Wednesday at 1 p.m. The live briefing can be watched here.
For the third consecutive day, health officials in Atlantic County reported no deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
