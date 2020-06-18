Governor Murphy announced Thursday that malls will be allowed to reopen starting Monday, June 29.
Staff and patrons will be required to wear masks and stores will only be allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Sanitation will have to be provided at entrances, and theaters and arcades will remain closed. Mall restaurants will be allowed to offer take-out and outdoor dining.
"Malls are part of New Jersey culture and lore," Murphy said. "We want these businesses to get back up and running safely and responsibly."
The governor went on to announce 1,061,522 New Jersey residents had claimed unemployment benefits to the tune of $7.2 billion. $2.4 billion of that has been in state funds and $4.8 billion in federal.
Murphy announced the state has a 63.4% response rate to the U.S. Census. He encouraged those who haven't responded to do so.
"This is not merely a count of how many people live here, it is quite literally the tool that determines whether or not billions of dollars of federal aid flows into New Jersey," Murphy said.
The governor announced 442 new cases of COVID-19 for a state total of 168,107. There are 1,268 patients in hospitals with 319 of those in critical care units. There have been 38 new deaths to bring the states total to 12,800. The spot positivity rate is 2.94%. The transmission rate is .75, meaning that each person with the virus is expected to infect .75 other people. As long as the transmission rate is below 1, the disease is on a path to elimination.
Secretary of Health Judith Persichilli announced David J. Adinaro as the new Deputy Commissioner of Public Health Services.
Jobless claims in New Jersey climbed 14% to 26,392 last week, the state Labor Department said Thursday.
Jobless claims had been falling since their peak of 215,000 claims in late March and early April. The department did not explain the uptick.
More than 1 million people have filed claims since the COVID-19 outbreak began,
“The volume of claims continues to be staggering, well beyond anything the states could have been prepared for,” Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said in a statement..
Twenty-eight percent — or roughly 1.24 million workers — have been sidelined since the outbreak struck in New Jersey in early March, the department said. The state has paid out $7.2 billion in benefits as of June 13, with more than half coming from the federal government and the state making up more than $2 billion, according to the statement.
New Jersey is beginning to reopen from the outbreak, moving into Stage 2, of three, this week. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has reported the state's rate of transmission of the virus and the percentage of people testing positive are among the lowest in the country.
Still, the state was a hot spot, with more than 167,000 positive cases and nearly 13,000 deaths.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
Governor Murphy signed Executive Order 155 to allow limited in-person clinical, lab, and hands-on programming at institutions of higher education starting July 1, 2020 with enhanced health and safety protocols. Trade and training schools are included in the order. Guidelines have been issued from the Office of the Secretary of Higher Education to help institutions restart.
In order to reopen, institutions have to submit plans to the OSHE detailing how they plan to meet those guidelines at least 14 days before students are intended to return.
“As we move forward in our restart and recovery, these institutions will play a huge role. They are where our future workforce is being created,” Governor Murphy said. “While New Jersey continues to face the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, I am pleased that we are able to take this step forward for our students and educators.”
The Cape May County Library announced it will begin curbside pick-up on June 29. Patrons can request items by placing them on hold.
To do so they can call a branch or log on online at cmclibrary.org/borrow/catalog. They will need their library card or number as other forms of identification will be accepted. Patrons will also be required to wear masks when making a pick-up.
Returns can be made starting June 22 at the drop-boxes located outside every branch. Returned books will be quarantined 72 hours before being placed back into circulation.
Atlantic County announced the placement of Primary Ballet drop boxes for the upcoming elections.
The boxes at the following four locations will be in place by Thursday:
Atlantic County Office Building
1333 Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ 08401;
Galloway Municipal Hall (Municipal Court side of building)
300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road
Galloway, NJ 08205;
Hammonton Municipal Building
100 Central Avenue
Hammonton, NJ 08037;
Egg Harbor Township
Municipal Hall
3515 Bargaintown Road
Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
The last box will be in place by June 22 at the following location:
Buena Vista Township
Municipal Hall
890 Harding Highway
Buena Vista Twp., NJ 08310
All boxes can be used 24-hours a day up until 8 p.m. on July 7, and will include bilingual instruction.
As an added convenience to voters, Atlantic County election officials advise the public that Primary Ballot drop boxes are being placed for Atlantic County voters to safely deposit their VOTED mail-in-ballots for the July 7th Primary Election. These drop boxes include bilingual instruction.
Regular U.S. Postal Service mailboxes can also be used as all Primary Election ballots are postage paid.
The Atlantic County Surrogate’s Office in the Civil Courthouse in Atlantic City has reopened for business. The office is still not opened to the public but customers can call 609-343-2341 to speak with staff Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A secure drop box is also available in the courthouse lobby where customers may submit documents, but should call before doing so to alert staff.
For offshore customers, the Surrogate ‘s Office, at 5911 Main Street in Mays Landing, is also available by calling (609) 645-5800. Documents may also be submitted through its secure drop box.
The Township of Hamilton on Thursday announced Cove Beach will reopen Saturday.
The beach will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday to Tuesday (closed Wednesday), and social distancing guidelines will be followed and enforced.
Season passes $14 and day passes are $9. Passes are required for everyone ages 12 and up, and are sold exclusively at the entrance booth during beach hours.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many Juneteenth events will go virtual this year. To join The Virtual Community Story Circle, RSVP to christina.noble@stockton.edu. A Zoom link will be sent upon request.
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Poet Yusef Komunyakaa will conduct virtual reading Friday. RSVP to Murphy Writing of Stockton University on Facebook. Visit stockton.edu/murphywriting or call 609-626-3594.
The virtual opening of the Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May can be seen at 3 p.m. Friday at facebook.com/harriettubmanmuseum.
Epoch Creation's Juneteenth Celebrate Freedom event Friday can be seen from noon to 12:30 p.m. at facebook.com/epoch-creation-109381274146252/?tn-str=k*F.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
