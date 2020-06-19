New Jersey families with loved ones in nursing homes can begin seeing one another again amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the state health commissioner said Friday.
Commissioner Judy Persichilli said the reunions could begin to take place on Father's Day, but facilities must adhere to several requirements. Those include that reunions must take place at designated outdoor areas, masked staff members must also be in attendance and residents and family must sign a consent form acknowledging that possible exposure to coronavirus can occur.
New Jersey's nursing homes have been hard hit by the virus, with nearly half of the deaths from COVID-19 occurring in long-term care facilities.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy reported on Friday there were 37 more deaths statewide, putting the toll at 12,835. There were more than 500 positive tests in the same period, for a statewide total of over 168,000.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
A look at other developments:
DEATH CERTIFICATE REVIEWS
Thousands of death certificates are under review by state health officials to determine if the deaths were caused by COVID-19, Murphy said.
Murphy said the review is aimed at getting a true picture of the toll of the virus, adding that changes would be made if there was a “high degree of certainty” the death stemmed from coronavirus.
“As we do this it will increase our overall toll significantly,” he said. “We do this with no sense of pride but with a sense of duty and closure."
He said the results of the review would be ready next week.
__
The number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey increased by 516, bringing the total to 168,496, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday during his daily briefing.
Murphy also reported 37 deaths for a state total of 12,835.
Additionally, the governor began the briefing by acknowledging that Friday was Juneteenth.
The state will expand its reopening Monday with beauty salons and barber shops, massage parlors, nail salons and tattoo parlors.
State Department of Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli announced that beginning Sunday, families will be able to visit relatives in long-term care facilities in designated areas.
Atlantic County officials on Friday reported 43 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 2,685.
The county also reported no new deaths.
Twenty-six of the new positives came from Hammonton. The others came from Egg Harbor Township (5), Atlantic City (3), Galloway Township (3), Pleasantville (2), Absecon (1), Buena Vista Township (1), Somers Point (1) and Ventnor (1).
—
Wildwood has closed Pacific Avenue to vehicle traffic to help businesses use the right-of-way in front of their stores for dining tables, retail racks and expansion of their business' footprint to help them maintain social distancing measures. The order comes from the city's Mayor Pete Byron in anticipation of Gov. Phil Murphy’s phase II re-opening amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Pacific Avenue, between Spicer and Schellenger Avenues, will be closed from 9 a.m. on June 19 through Sept. 7. East and west crossroads will be open to all traffic.
—
Gov. Murphy will give his daily COVID-19 update at 11 a.m. on Friday. It can be watched here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.