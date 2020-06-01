Local Atilis Gym owner, Chris Lambert, who owns four gyms in Egg Harbor Township, Sea Isle City, Wildwood and Ocean City, delayed his June 1 opening due to the aftermath of the peaceful protests that turned into looting in Atlantic City on Sunday.
Lambert helped organize a June 1 reopening plan that included about 150 gym owners and about 300 salon owners in the area, despite Gov. Murphy's executive order. He anticipated about 150 people to show up at his EHT gym Monday morning, but given the recent protests in Atlantic City, and nationwide, in response to a police officer killing George Floyd, an African American, last week, Lambert said opening up Monday wasn't the right time.
"I just feel that it's not about me," she said. "It's not about Atilis Gym at this point in time. It's the bigger picture, and we need to stand down. We need the police to handle the situation that could arise and could get out of control. I have made the decision to respect the law enforcement community and not open."
Lambert, who is a retired Lower Township police officer, said he spoke with multiple police chiefs in the area and knew "it was the right thing to do" to hold off on reopening his gyms. He was unsure if other businesses in the area, like salons, still planned to reopen.
"There's always another day," he said. "I don't want to be selfish. I want to do the right thing."
He added that he does not have another date set on when he plans on reopening his gyms, but remains optimistic that the governor will allow gyms to reopen sooner rather than later.
Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his daily COVID-19 press conference on Monday at 2:30 p.m. It can be livestreamed here.
Through May 31, Atlantic County has confirmed 2,265 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 159 deaths with 894 residents cleared as recovered
Atlantic County will continue its COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m, for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription, proof of residency and appointment confirmation. The testing location has been moved to Northfield, behind the county’s Public Works facility, at New Road and Dolphin Avenue.
