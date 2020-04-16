You are the owner of this article.
LIVE UPDATES: Lower Township mayor forms small business task force

Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel said Wednesday that he’s formed a task force in order to help small businesses get back up and running.

“The faster these businesses get on their feet, the better our families will be in the township,” Sippel said in a news release distributed by township police.

Deputy Mayor Dave Perry and Manger Jim Ridgway will be part of the task force, according to the release. There will be a conference call with state and federal officials Monday.

Businesses that are not part of the township’s Chamber of Commerce are asked to contact Ridgeway at 609-305-2028 for more information.

Also in the release, Sippel said that township food banks stand ready to help residents in need, announcing donations from a professional baseball player from the Philadelphia Phillies, township elementary Schools, several businesses and many residents.

The locations of the food banks can be found on the township’s website, www.townshipoflower.org.

Police said they found 17 bodies inside a small morgue at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, Sussex County, the New York Times reported.

The 17 were among 68 recent deaths linked to the long-term care facility, Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center I and II, including two nurses, officials said. Of those who died, 26 people had tested positive for the virus, according to the outlet.

Of the patients who remain at the homes, housed in two buildings, 76 have tested positive for the virus; 41 staff members, including an administrator, are sick with Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to county health records shared on Wednesday with a federal official, according to the outlet.

State officials scheduled a 1 p.m. briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.

Appearing for the briefing include Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

It will be livestreamed here.

So far, Atlantic County has reported a total of 327 cases, 13 deaths and 66 recovered. Cape May County has reported 187 cases, with 17 designated as off quarantine and 10 deaths. Cumberland County has reported 214 cases and three deaths.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases had increased by 2,625, bringing the total to 71,030. There have been 351 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 3,156.

