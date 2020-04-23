Gov. Phil Murphy reported 4,247 new positive COVID-19 test results on Thursday, pushing the state total to 99,989. Of the nearly 100,000 total cases reported since the first positive case March 4, about 46,000 individuals have exited the two-week incubation window.
An additional 307 deaths were also reported, for a state death count of 5,368 residents.
As of Wednesday night, there were 7,240 residents hospitalized with the virus. Of those patients, 91 were hospitalized at field medical stations.
Of those patients, 1,990 patients were in either critical or intensive care. Murphy said ventilator use has had a "considerable one-day drop" to 1,462, the lowest it has been since April 5.
"We continue to see the curve of new COVID-19 cases remain significantly flat, but we cannot ease up one bit on our social distancing," Murphy said. "I am not in a position yet to begin reopening our state and jump starting our economy."
The state will begin testing all residents and staff at each of its five state developmental centers next week with a new saliva-based test developed by Rutgers University. The college is providing more then 5,500 tests.
——
The Middle Township School District announced the postponement of its May 15 prom and post-prom activities.
Superintendent David Salvo said in a Facebook post the district is postponing rather than canceling the prom in hopes of holding it at a later date.
“The decision to postpone prom versus canceling was made to give students something to look forward to,” Salvo said. “The district has been brainstorming ideas and creating alternative ways to save as many ceremonies and student recognitions as possible.”
New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Chief Administrator Sue Fulton announced on Thursday that all agency, road testing, and inspections facilities will remain closed until at least Monday, May 11.
The Commission is expanding online services and continues to support commercial trucking to keep the supply chain moving during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both renewing your driver license, non-driver ID or registration and getting one for the first time can be done online at NJMVC.gov in most cases. Customers can change their address, pay fees, and other services online as well.
Suspended licenses can be restored, if they are eligible, using email instead of phone or in-person interactions. Drivers who believe they are eligible for restoration should email suspension.info@mvc.nj.gov.
Fulton ordered the initial closure of agencies and inspection stations from March 16 until March 30 and followed that with two-week extensions until April 27. Expiration dates for driver licenses (including CDLs), registrations, inspection stickers, and temporary tags were extended by two months on March 13.
——
Beth Israel’s Sisterhood in Northfield donated $1,000 to the Jewish Family Service Emergency Food Pantry. Based in Margate, the JFS Food Pantry offers meal to Atlantic County individuals and families, home-bound seniors on fixed incomes, adults with disabilities and others facing temporary crises.
——
Distinctive Car Toyz donated pizzas and hoagie trays to Northfield City Hall on Wednesday to city staff working amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
——
Effective April 23 through June 1, the Dorset Avenue Bridge in Ventnor will remain in the closed-to-navigation position from midnight to 8 a.m. daily. This effort is to help reduce exposure of bridge operators during the COVID-19 outbreak.
During the closure, the bridge will open on signal at 2 a.m., 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. after at least two hours notice is provided to 609-909-7200.
The bridge will not be able to open for emergencies. The Beach Thorofare and West Canal may be used as alternate routes for vessels.
——
Wildwood and North Wildwood have updated social-distancing restrictions that have been placed on short term rentals, beaches, boardwalks, bike paths and seawalls in their respective cities. The cities will institute or amend restrictions in conjunction with COVID-19 every two weeks going forward.
Effective April 23, short term rentals are prohibited until May 7. Exceptions include rentals to employees of any municipal, county, state or federal agency, and employees of essential businesses, seeking housing in conjunction with their duties.
Sunbathing, sitting in chairs, lying on blankets, organized sports and gatherings are prohibited on the beaches until May 7. Walking, jogging, biking, fishing and surfing are permitted as long as social distancing is maintained. All parks and playgrounds remain closed until May 7.
The boardwalk remains closed to walkers, bikers and any gatherings of groups until May 7. Business owners, tenants and employees of boardwalk properties and businesses are exempt from the restriction and may access their property or business via the closest boardwalk ramp. Customers may enter the boardwalk at the closest boardwalk ramp for essential business or take-out services only.
The North Wildwood bike path and seawall are now open.
——
The Greater Atlantic City Chamber, in partner with several area business organizations, released a survey that measures the business impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. All businesses are encouraged to complete the survey to identify and quantify the challenges they're facing as a result of the pandemic.
“It is imperative we collect information from the business community to better understand the specific impact of this pandemic," said Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber. "The sharing of data with policymakers will help us advocate for the ongoing needs of the business community.”
Businesses can take the survey at www.acchamber.com/covid-19 by May 8.
——
The state launched a webpage in mid-March to combat disinformation and rumors regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.
Titled "COVID-19 Rumor Control and Disinformation Updates," the page is a collaborative effort between the state Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, Office of Emergency Management, Regional Operations Intelligence Center and the state police.
“As we continue to aggressively fight the coronavirus through strict social distancing, the spread of inaccurate information on the impact and response related to this crisis is also dangerous,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in the news release. “The only way to beat this pandemic is if each of our 9 million residents continues to follow social distancing measures, guidance from public health officials, and by supporting each other. We must remain on course, and our administration is determined to keep everyone safe with reliable information.”
The page features unclassified intelligence products on COVID-19 disinformation, details about scams and cybersecurity alerts regarding potential threats to individuals and businesses caused by the pandemic.
According to the state Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell, there has been an increase in targeted cyber threats and attacks toward healthcare institutions.
For more information, the page can be reached at www.njohsp.gov/covid19.
——
Gov. Phil Murphy will give his daily COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. on Thursday. It can be watched here.
On Wednesday, there were 95,865 positive cases in New Jersey. There were a total of 5,063 deaths.
——
Sam’s Pizza Palace on the Wildwood boardwalk will reopen on Friday for takeout only. Sam's will be open on weekends only and hours are Friday 10:30 a.m. to -7 p.m., Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Use the 26th Street ramp to pick up all orders and remain six feet a part.
——
The Longport Volunteer Fire Department recently disinfected all of the department's fire trucks and ambulances after Service Pro donated disinfection services.
——
