LIVE UPDATES: More than 930K new unemployment claims have been filed since COVID-19 hit NJ, officials say

More than 930,000 new unemployment claims have been filed since COVID-19 hit the state in mid-March, the state Department of Labor said Thursday.
For the week ending Saturday, initial unemployment claims were 71,966, the lowest weekly total since the pandemic started, according to a news release from the agency. Nearly 622,000 people who have been laid off, furloughed or had their hours cut are now collecting unemployment.
The number of weekly initial claims for the year now tops 1 million, a 524 percent jump from a year ago, according to officials.
“The Department has worked hard over the past month to put the infrastructure in place to get this program up and running, despite the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “We know that people are anxious to receive these benefits — and we want to get benefits out the door as quickly as possible — but we had to build from scratch a process to determine eligibility, protect claimants’ personal information, prevent fraud and distribute these new benefits.”
With golf courses across the state allowed to reopen Saturday morning, new rules will be in place.
- Groups will be limited to two players, unless a foursome consists of immediate family members, caretakers, household members or romantic partners.
- Tee times must be at least 16 minutes apart, and golf carts will be limited to one person, unless they are shared by immediate family members, caretakers, household members and romantic partners. No caddies will be permitted with golfers.
- Golf carts will require sanitation following each usage, as will restrooms, range buckets and push carts.
- Courses buildings and pro shops will be closed, and there will be no selling or renting clubs. Reservation and payments systems must be through online or telephone services.
- Golfers are prohibited from touching golf holes and flags during play. Bunker rakes, benches, water coolers and ball washers must all be removed from courses.
- Miniature golf courses and driving ranges must remain closed.
Testing Thursday for Atlantic County residents has been postponed to next week due to inclement weather, county officials said.
Over the past few weeks, officials have been testing symptomatic county residents with a doctor's perscription at the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.
Appointments for Thursday will be automatically rescheduled for Monday at the same time as their original appointment without having to do anything further, county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore said.
Testing will also be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
Appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org. Those who are unable to keep their appointments are asked to cancel so that others will have an opportunity to be tested.
The state Association of Chiefs of Police released two videos with information for residents about the pandemic for adults and children.
Keeping Your Family Safe From COVID-19
Talking to Your Kids About Preventing COVID-19 at Home
The walk-up COVID-19 testing site in Atlantic City will be closed on Thursday due to the forecasted severe weather.
Reliance Medical Group will contact those residents that have an appointment to re-schedule to a later date, according to a news release from city police.
Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel said Wednesday evening that township beaches will reopen Friday for passive recreation, adding that officials are anticipating full access to beaches restored by June 1.
In a letter to residents, Sippel said that social distancing will be enforced on beaches, but they will be open for jogging, walking and fishing.
“The local Governing body is faced with many difficult decisions, some of these decisions are unpopular like closing the beaches, playgrounds, parks and some others,” Sippel said. “I can tell you that the health and safety of our residents drives these decisions. We are constantly reevaluating these decisions and will make changes as needed. We fully understand that residents still need to get out and get some fresh air and exercise. “
Sippel said while measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 are working, Gov. Phil Murphy’s plan to reopen the state was “vague and didn’t communicate much information for our businesses or local governments.”
Cape May County mayors are part of a County Recovery Task Force, he said, which will soon be sending a plan to Murphy’s office asking to open the county with some restrictions.
Cape May County officials posted information on social media Wednesday with contact information in case residents are dealing with sexual assaults, contacts, domestic violence and child abuse and neglect.
The Coalition Against Rape and Abuse, the Cape May County Forensic Nurse Examiners and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office urged residents to call them if they have a need, question or concern.
Their number is 609-522-6489.
The State Police Office of Emergency Management is receiving $43,739,760.71 in Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance grants, state officials said Wednesday.
“This funding will reimburse the state for the purchase and distribution of personal protection equipment to hospitals, health care providers, long-term care facilities, first responders, county offices of emergency management and state agencies,” Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker said in a joint news release.
“I’m truly grateful to the hardworking men and women across the state who have put themselves on the frontline of this pandemic,” Menendez said. “This critical funding will help our first responders, health care workers, and other essential employees in their mission of protecting the safety and health of all New Jerseyans. I’ll continue pushing FEMA to eliminate the local cost-sharing for grants and work to ensure our state receives the funding and resources it needs to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“New Jersey’s first responders continue to put their health and safety on the line, so it’s imperative they have the resources they need to combat this public health crisis,” Booker said. “I stand committed to fighting for the federal funding the brave men and women of the New Jersey State Police and all our first responders need to protect themselves and all New Jerseyans.”
New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy announced Wednesday night that she plans to join in the state’s volunteer effort during the pandemic.
“New Jerseyans care for one another and – from the outset of this crisis – have demonstrated that we will only get through this by working together,” Murphy said. “During these unprecedented times, we can find opportunities to serve the needs of our most vulnerable community members. Whether through preparing grab-and-go food bags, delivering groceries to our older neighbors, or finding ways to contribute from home, sometimes it is the smallest gesture of service that makes all the difference. Volunteering my time wherever possible, I hope to support and highlight the incredible non-profit organizations across our great state.”
The list of organizations where Murphy will volunteer will expand over the next few weeks, but currently includes:
- Center for Food Action in Englewood
- CUMAC in Paterson
- Food Bank of South Jersey in Pennsauken
- Lunch Break in Red Bank
- NAN Newark Tech World in Newark
- Newark Community Street Team in Newark
- New Beginnings Behavioral Health Services, LLC in Camden
- Oasis – A Haven for Women & Children in Paterson
- Red Bank Salvation Army Corps in Red Bank
- Trenton Area Soup Kitchen in Trenton
Residents looking for volunteer opportunities can visit https://covid19.nj.gov/help.
State officials scheduled a 3:30 p.m. briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
Murphy is also scheduled to appear on "Fox and Friends" at 7:15 a.m. and meet at 11 a.m. with President Donald Trump.
So far, Atlantic County has recorded 903 confirmed cases, 37 deaths and 157 residents cleared as recovered. Cape May County has recorded 323 cases, with 116 recovered and 21 deaths. Cumberland County has recorded 680 cases and 12 deaths.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
During Wednesday’s briefing, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases has increased by 2,481, bringing the total to 116,264. There have been 329 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 6,770.
Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey
Atlantic County
AtlantiCare
The AtlantiCare Physician Group (APG) Primary Care and Urgent Care is offering COVID-19 testing to individuals who meet Centers for Disease Control's guidelines.
Testing is in Galloway, Atlantic County; Little Egg Harbor, Ocean County, and Berlin, Camden County, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather-permitting. Testing requires an appointment and a prescription from an APG Primary Care or Urgent Care provider after being seen in the office or through an AtlantiCare Telehealth visit.
Individuals can schedule a virtual Primary Care or Urgent Care appointment by calling the AtlantiCare Access Center at 1-888-569-1000 and learn more by visiting www.atlanticare.org/telehealth.
AtlantiCare also offers a 24/7 COVID-19 hotline for those who have questions about coronavirus. The number is 1-888-ATLANTICARE (1-888-285-2684).
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing began April 9 for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public Tuesday and Thursday It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Atlantic City
A drive-thru testing site at Bader Field and a walk-up location in the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City surface parking lot could be operational beginning the week of April 27, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr. Find out more here.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
