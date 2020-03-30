LIVE UPDATES: Murphy announces 3,347 new COVID-19 cases, 16,636 total in state

Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that there are 3,347 new positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state since Sunday. There are 16,636 total cases in the state. There are also 37 more deaths due to the virus, totaling to 198 deaths in the state.
Five additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Atlantic County as of Monday morning, for a total of 30 cases countywide.
"The absolute, number one weapon at our disposal is the one that we've been pounding away on day in and day out, and that is stay at home, practice social distancing,period," Murphy said.
He displayed a chart during the announcement that showed that by mid to late April 80,000 people would need to be hospitalized in New Jersey where there are only 18,000 hospital beds if no social distancing was practiced.
The governor last week also called for anyone with prior medical experience to volunteer at the frontlines of the pandemic. Since putting out the call, 3,611 healthcare volunteers stepped forward.
The NJ Department of Human Services also announced $70 million in additional SNAP benefits will be made available over the next two months to qualified NJ beneficiaries. Funds will be loaded directly onto a family’s EBT card.
A new executive order allows auto dealerships to conduct online or remote sales, and authorize dealers to deliver vehicles directly to their customers, or to arrange for curbside or service lane pickup at a dealership
Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor temporarily suspended operations and will open in mid-May, or as soon as possible thereafter. There are no reported cases of COVID-19 at the property.
For guests with prepaid tickets, the valid dates have been extended to the end of the 2020 season. For current 2020 season pass holders, passes will be extended for the number of days the park is temporarily closed. Six Flags Great Adventure members will receive a month for each month that the park is closed plus a free membership level upgrade for the rest of the 2020 Season.
There are five new COVID-19 cases in Cape May County, totaling at 15, and seven new cases in Atlantic County, totaling at 25, officials said. Throughout New Jersey, there are 13,386 positive COVID-19 cases and 161 deaths, officials reported Sunday.
A Lakewood Township couple was charged with five counts of child endangerment after holding a gathering of about 40 to 50 people where children were present, officials said.
On March 21, Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order banning all gatherings of individuals, whether it be weddings, parties, celebrations or other social events amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Sunday, officers responded to a residence on Alamitos Drive in the township for a report of a gathering of people blocking the street. Upon arrival, they discovered the group of people, including children, on the front lawn and in the street in front of a residence.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
Eliezer Silber, 37, and Miriam Silber, 34, the residents of the home, were both charged with endangering the welfare of their five children. Eliezer Silber was also charged with violating any rule or regulation adopted by the governor.They are both required to appear at a future court date in Ocean County Superior Court.
“As I have previously stated, it is my sworn duty to protect all of the residents of Ocean County. That obligation applies across the board,” stated Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. “My office will prosecute any individual who defies or breaks the law, state of emergency or otherwise. Everyone must respect and follow the law."
State officials scheduled a 2 p.m. briefing Monday to update the public on the spread of the COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
Area ShopRites will limit its number of shoppers to about 30% of regular maximum occupancy after several store locations confirmed positive COVID-19 cases among its employees, according tohe store's local Facebook pages. Under the new restrictions, one store entrance will be open during operating hours and a security guard will be stationed at the entrance to track the number of customers entering the store. Local ShopRites enforcing the new restriction are located in Egg Harbor Township, Somers Point, Galloway, Absecon, Hammonton, Vineland, Marmora and Rio Grande.
The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) donated 4,000 N-95 respirator masks and 2,000 pairs of disposable gloves to medical centers and first responder agencies in South Jersey and Delaware.
Of the donated items, 500 masks and 250 pairs of gloves were each provided to Salem Medical Center, Cape Regional Medical Center Cumberland County Fire/EMS and Gloucester County Fire/EMS. Two thousand ma
“We recognize the dire need for N95 respirator masks in our region and we’re thankful to be in a position to share what we have,” said DRBA Executive Director Thomas J. Cook. “Medical professionals and first responders are on the front lines in this battle to contain the outbreak and we want to do what we can to support their lifesaving mission.”
“I would like to thank the Delaware River and Bay Authority for helping our health care workers here at Salem Medical Center by donating 500 N95 masks and 250 pair of gloves,” added Dr. Tammy Torres, Chief Executive Officer of Salem Medical Center. “These are critically needed resources in short supply. In times like these, it is good to have partners like the DRBA step up to help make a difference for our community.”
