Gov. Phil Murphy speaks about reopening the state during Monday’s coronavirus briefing in Trenton.

Gov. Phil Murphy will give his daily coronavirus briefing at 2:30 p.m. Monday in Trenton.

The briefing will include Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

Prior to that, Murphy will appear on CNN at 8 a.m. to discuss the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and at 8:30 a.m. on Good Day New York on Fox 5.

According to the latest data, New Jersey has had 169,142 total cases of COVID-19 and 12,870 deaths related to the virus.

Atlantic County had the most new cases as of Monday morning with 65, followed by 51 new cases in Mercer County.

