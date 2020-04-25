TRENTON — Authorities in New Jersey are reporting another 249 deaths associated with the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the state's total to 5,863 lives lost in the pandemic.
Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday called it “an extraordinary loss of life by any measure.”
“Just to put that in perspective ... that is more than the lives lost from New Jersey in World War I, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined," the governor said.
Murphy also announced another 3,457 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 105,523, and called on residents to redouble their efforts to stem the spread of the disease.
Ocean County had 160 new positives to bring its total to 5,811 cases with 317 deaths. Atlantic County's total increased by 30 to 596 cases and 29 deaths. Cumberland County now has 504 cases and six deaths, and Cape May County has 261 cases and 18 deaths.
“This is up to us and us alone,” the governor said. “The 5,863 who we have lost must be our inspiration so we do not lose another 5,863.”
Health commissioner Judy Persichilli said hospitalizations for COVID19 have decreased, and although the number of critical care patients has flattened but not decreased, the numbers requiring ventilators have dropped.
“Hospitalizations, however, are declining in the north, flattening in the central part of the region and actually are on a slight increase in the southern region,” she said.
DEEP CLEANING
The Cape May County Department of Tourism and Public Information is advising those in the lodging industry to be mindful of federal guidelines for safely reopening businesses for the summer.
"Reinforcing confidence in our visitors is the first step in welcoming them back to Cape May County," Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson said in a news release. "We want to ensure we are following the guidelines in sanitizing our properties and have our renters know they are safe and protected against COVID-19."
Tips include routinely cleaning all frequently touched surfaces, providing front-of-house staff with disinfectant wipes to use between guest interactions and using the warmest appropriate water settings for laundry items.
