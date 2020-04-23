Gov. Phil Murphy will give his daily COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. on Thursday. It can be watched here.
On Wednesday, there were 95,865 positive cases in New Jersey. There were a total of 5,063 deaths.
——
Sam’s Pizza Palace on the Wildwood boardwalk will reopen on Friday for takeout only. Sam's will be open on weekends only and hours are Friday 10:30 a.m. to -7 p.m., Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Use the 26th Street ramp to pick up all orders and remain six feet a part.
——
The Longport Volunteer Fire Department recently disinfected all of the department's fire trucks and ambulances after Service Pro donated disinfection services.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.