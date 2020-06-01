MURPHYCOVID0529C

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks about the daily COVID-19 hospitalizations during his Friday, May 29, 2020, press conference at War Memorial in Trenton, NJ, on the State’s response to the coronavirus.

Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his daily COVID-19 press conference on Monday at 2:30 p.m. It can be livestreamed here.

Through May 31, Atlantic County has confirmed 2,265 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 159 deaths with 894 residents cleared as recovered

Atlantic County will continue its COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m, for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription, proof of residency and appointment confirmation. The testing location has been moved to Northfield, behind the county’s Public Works facility, at New Road and Dolphin Avenue.

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

