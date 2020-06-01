Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his daily COVID-19 press conference on Monday at 2:30 p.m. It can be livestreamed here.
Through May 31, Atlantic County has confirmed 2,265 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 159 deaths with 894 residents cleared as recovered
Atlantic County will continue its COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m, for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription, proof of residency and appointment confirmation. The testing location has been moved to Northfield, behind the county’s Public Works facility, at New Road and Dolphin Avenue.
