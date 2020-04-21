Gov. Phil Murphy earned a 71% approval and 21% disapproval rating for the overall job he is doing as governor, according to a Monmouth University poll.
Public approval has increased since September when he earned a 41% approval rating. In September, 28% disapproved while 21% had no opinion of their governor. The governor’s job approval number has also increased by 21 points among Democrats, 41 points among independents and 29 points among Republicans.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES DONATE $1 MILLION TO COVID-19 RELIEF EFFORTS IN PHILADELPHIA
Jeffrey Lurie, chairman and CEO of the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Eagles team, are making a $1 million donation to the city for help fund COVID-19 efforts. The football team will donate 100,000 N-95 masks to Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health (Jefferson), Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and other local health systems. Of the $1 million, $250,000 will be donated to the American Red Cross through the National Football League’s Draft-a-Thon, a fundraising campaign aimed at raising funds for COVID-19 relief efforts through six national nonprofits.
Fundraising component of the 2020 NFL Draft, is aimed at raising much-needed funds for the COVID-19 relief efforts of six national non-profit organizations. Through this campaign, each of the 32 NFL clubs selected one or more of these organization's local branches to receive a portion of the funding. The Eagles have selected the American Red Cross of Southeastern PA Region.
Through their efforts, the Eagles purchased $225,000 worth of gift cards from ACME, Chickie’s & Pete’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, McDonald’s and Wawa for employees at Jefferson and CHOP. Jefferson will also receive $100,000 for its Better Together Fund for employees facing hardships due to the pandemic. Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Greater Philadelphia’s Helping Healthcare Heroes Support Group and Uplift Center for Grieving Children will also receive $35,000 each tosupport the expansion of mental health services for essential workers and their families during these challenging times.
An additional $55,000 donation will go to Vision To Learn to support the team's vision care program.
“From the moment that COVID-19 began to threaten our way of life, we have been actively involved in deep and thoughtful conversations around ways to best serve and support the well-being of those on the front lines and their families,” said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO. “As part of these careful discussions, and in collaboration with some of the best minds and thought leaders in our city, we have developed a comprehensive plan aimed at providing critical support to essential healthcare workers. It cannot be overstated how appreciative we are for everything these workers have done – and are doing – to care for those directly impacted by this global pandemic. Their bravery and courage are admirable. And their efforts, and those of their families, have made us all safer during these incredibly difficult times.”
The Lower Township Police Department, along with CSI Technology, now offers a new way to digitally file police reports online. This new reporting form is for non-emergencies only.
Life-threatening emergencies or a crime in progress should still be reported by dialing 9-1-1. Reports can be filed for theft, harassment, lost property, follow-up reports and fraud. To file a report head to Lower Township Police Online Reporting Tool. The email address reports@lowertownshippolice.com will no longer be monitored.
The Middle Township Police Department also announced its citizens online police reporting system. This program allows citizens to report minor offenses on the police department's website 24 hours a day. Reporting incidents online will minimize person-to-person contact of coming into police headquarters or having a patrol officer respond to a home, minimizing risks of COVID-19 transmissions.
Once a report is submitted through the online portal, it will be sent to the Major Crimes Unit where it will be reviewed and assigned for follow-up contact via telephone between an officer and the reporting citizen.
Kiosks will also be set up at both the Rio Grande substation and at headquarters and will be open 24 hours a day. To file a report, head to www.middlepd.com.
Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his daily COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The live stream can be watched here.
Waiting on Gov. Murphy to tour field hospital at AC Convention Center. pic.twitter.com/MHcuvpCZGH— David Danzis (@ACPressDanzis) April 21, 2020
First Lady Tammy Murphy will host a Facebook live interview at 3:30 with Dr. Lisa Gittens-Williams to share information for women navigating pregnancy during COVID-19. The live stream can be viewed here.
The Katz Jewish Community Center in Margate is asking for donations to continue community outreach. As a nonprofit organization, the JCC relies on programs, memberships and childcare revenue as well as donations to provide programs and services to the community.
Programs include delivering hundreds of meals to seniors a week, a digital classroom for the center's Early Childhood Education Center, virtual fitness classes as well as planning for summer programs once restrictions are lifted.
Tax-deductible donations can be made here.
The Community Food Bank of New Jersey has partnered with UNITE HERE! Local 54 to provide food for casino workers. All Atlantic City casinos have been temporarily shut down since mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Casino workers can pick up food at a drive-thru distribution center on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Harbor Square Mall (formerly the Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township. Casino employees must showed a valid casino ID and have their trunk cleared for prepackaged boxes.
New Jersey American Water issued a statement to remind customers that they should not approach NJAW employees or contractors working in the field and that questions can be addressed by calling our Customer Service Center at 1-800-272-1325.
Personal-finance website, WalletHub, released a report on the States Slowing Down the Most During the COVID-19 Pandemic and found that New Jersey ranked number one in residential mobility changes and second in slowing down the most when it comes to retail, recreation and transit stations mobility. The state ranked third in workplace mobility changes.
