LIVE UPDATES: New Jersey sees 2,633 new COVID-19 cases, 460 new deaths

Governor Phil Murphy on Thursday reported 2,633 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 118,652.
He also reported 460 new deaths, bringing that total to 7,228. It is the state's highest single-day increase.
The state will be reopening public parks and golf courses this weekend, which Murphy called a "crucial test" to determine how close the state is to further reopenings.
During his daily briefing, the governor announced that the state would be receiving 550,000 testing kits and 750,000 swabs from the federal government after his meeting with President Trump earlier in the day.
Murphy also announced universal testing for Department of Corrections inmates and staff. Testing will begin at the end of next week. Non-congregate shelter will also be provided for Department of Corrections staff members exposed to COVID-19.
Atlantic County officials reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 and five fatalities.
The deaths included 78-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Hammonton, an 81-year -old Absecon man, a 78-year-old Egg Harbor Township man and an 89-year-old Linwood woman, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. Four of the five were residents of long-term care facilities.
The new cases include 25 men, ages 22 to 88, and 32 women, ages 7 to 92, and twenty-one additional residents have been cleared as recovered, Gilmore said.
New cases included 33 residents in Absecon, eight in Atlantic City and four in Egg Harbor Township, Gilmore said. Galloway, Hamilton Township and Linwood each had three new positives, Pleasantville had two new cases and Weymouth had one.
Nearly 700 residents have been tested by the county to date with a 27.1% rate of positivity among those tested, Gilmore said. The statewide rate of positivity has been slowly decreasing but remains more than 40%.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 960 confirmed cases, 42 deaths and 178 cleared as recovered. Cape May County has recorded 323 cases, with 116 recovered and 21 deaths. Cumberland County has recorded 680 cases and 12 deaths.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Atlantic County officials also announced additional drive-thru test dates on Tuesday and Thursday for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription, according to the release. The testing site is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.
Appointments that had been scheduled for Thursday’s postponed testing will be honored on Monday, May 4, at the same time as originally scheduled, according to the release.
Residents may make an appointment for testing online at www.aclink.org. In addition to the doctor’s prescription, residents must also provide proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill, as well as the appointment confirmation.
As always, those who are unable to keep their appointments are asked to cancel so that others will have an opportunity to be tested.
—
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday during a friendly Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump that the state could need $20 billion to $30 billion in assistance to deal with COVID-19 fallout.
The cash would “keep firefighters, teachers, police, EMS, on the payroll serving the communities in their hour of need,” Murphy said, alongside Trump at the White House.
Trump touted the number of ventilators the federal government acquired for New Jersey, which has seen their use declining in recent days, so much so that Murphy said they've begun turning them over to other states.
Trump also spoke warmly of Murphy's having jumped into the coronavirus crisis just days after surgery to remove cancer from his kidney in March.
“You can’t have a better representative than this man. That I can tell you,” Trump said.
Murphy thanked the federal government for what he expects will be a doubling by late May of the number of COVID-19 tests it completes daily, which stands at about 9,000 per day.
The state has been working toward doubling its testing capacity for weeks, Murphy has said previously. It's unclear how the increase will be achieved, but boosting testing is one of the preconditions Murphy has set for reopening the state.
Unlike some Democratic officials, Murphy has largely praised the president's response. The cross-party friendship called to mind the 2012 meeting between Democrat Barack Obama and Republican Gov. Chris Christie, whose near-embrace after Superstorm Sandy generated numerous headlines.
The cash Murphy is seeking represents a huge chunk of the budget he unveiled this year, from 50% to more than 75% of the proposed spending plan.
Murphy has called for direct cash assistance from Congress and the president for weeks, citing the state's drop-off in revenue because of the virus.
GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had earlier suggested he would consider legislation to let states declare bankruptcy, but has shifted his tone and says he's open to talking about aid to states.
New Jersey is among the hardest-hit states, with about 116,000 positive cases and 6,770 deaths.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.
—
More than 930,000 new unemployment claims have been filed since COVID-19 hit the state in mid-March, the state Department of Labor said Thursday.
For the week ending Saturday, initial unemployment claims were 71,966, the lowest weekly total since the pandemic started, according to a news release from the agency. Nearly 622,000 people who have been laid off, furloughed or had their hours cut are now collecting unemployment.
The number of weekly initial claims for the year now tops 1 million, a 524 percent jump from a year ago, according to officials.
“The Department has worked hard over the past month to put the infrastructure in place to get this program up and running, despite the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “We know that people are anxious to receive these benefits — and we want to get benefits out the door as quickly as possible — but we had to build from scratch a process to determine eligibility, protect claimants’ personal information, prevent fraud and distribute these new benefits.”
—
The Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market will open for the season every Saturday starting May 23.
Gov. Murphy named community farmers markets as essential businesses. This year, the Downtown Wildwood market will have more space between vendors and will require everyone to wear face masks. Vendors will also take additional disinfecting measures in and around booths.
The farmers market, located at 3400 Pacific Ave., will be open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday through Labor Day Weekend.
—
CompleteCare has expanded drive-thru COVID-19 testing for its patients and Cape May County residents.
Beginning Monday, CompleteCare patients and Cape May County residents who have symptoms or who have been exposed to someone who's tested positive for the coronavirus will be able to schedule an appointment.
Individuals can schedule an appointment by visiting CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or calling 609-465-0258.
—
With golf courses across the state allowed to reopen Saturday morning, new rules will be in place.
- Groups will be limited to two players, unless a foursome consists of immediate family members, caretakers, household members or romantic partners.
- Tee times must be at least 16 minutes apart, and golf carts will be limited to one person, unless they are shared by immediate family members, caretakers, household members and romantic partners. No caddies will be permitted with golfers.
- Golf carts will require sanitation following each usage, as will restrooms, range buckets and push carts.
- Courses buildings and pro shops will be closed, and there will be no selling or renting clubs. Reservation and payments systems must be through online or telephone services.
- Golfers are prohibited from touching golf holes and flags during play. Bunker rakes, benches, water coolers and ball washers must all be removed from courses.
- Miniature golf courses and driving ranges must remain closed.
—
Testing Thursday for Atlantic County residents has been postponed to next week due to inclement weather, county officials said.
Over the past few weeks, officials have been testing symptomatic county residents with a doctor's perscription at the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.
Appointments for Thursday will be automatically rescheduled for Monday at the same time as their original appointment without having to do anything further, county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore said.
Testing will also be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
Appointments can be made online at www.aclink.org. Those who are unable to keep their appointments are asked to cancel so that others will have an opportunity to be tested.
—
The state Association of Chiefs of Police released two videos with information for residents about the pandemic for adults and children.
Keeping Your Family Safe From COVID-19
Talking to Your Kids About Preventing COVID-19 at Home
—
The walk-up COVID-19 testing site in Atlantic City will be closed on Thursday due to the forecasted severe weather.
Reliance Medical Group will contact those residents that have an appointment to re-schedule to a later date, according to a news release from city police.
—
Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel said Wednesday evening that township beaches will reopen Friday for passive recreation, adding that officials are anticipating full access to beaches restored by June 1.
In a letter to residents, Sippel said that social distancing will be enforced on beaches, but they will be open for jogging, walking and fishing.
“The local Governing body is faced with many difficult decisions, some of these decisions are unpopular like closing the beaches, playgrounds, parks and some others,” Sippel said. “I can tell you that the health and safety of our residents drives these decisions. We are constantly reevaluating these decisions and will make changes as needed. We fully understand that residents still need to get out and get some fresh air and exercise. “
Sippel said while measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 are working, Gov. Phil Murphy’s plan to reopen the state was “vague and didn’t communicate much information for our businesses or local governments.”
Cape May County mayors are part of a County Recovery Task Force, he said, which will soon be sending a plan to Murphy’s office asking to open the county with some restrictions.
—
Cape May County officials posted information on social media Wednesday with contact information in case residents are dealing with sexual assaults, contacts, domestic violence and child abuse and neglect.
The Coalition Against Rape and Abuse, the Cape May County Forensic Nurse Examiners and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office urged residents to call them if they have a need, question or concern.
Their number is 609-522-6489.
—
The State Police Office of Emergency Management is receiving $43,739,760.71 in Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance grants, state officials said Wednesday.
“This funding will reimburse the state for the purchase and distribution of personal protection equipment to hospitals, health care providers, long-term care facilities, first responders, county offices of emergency management and state agencies,” Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker said in a joint news release.
“I’m truly grateful to the hardworking men and women across the state who have put themselves on the frontline of this pandemic,” Menendez said. “This critical funding will help our first responders, health care workers, and other essential employees in their mission of protecting the safety and health of all New Jerseyans. I’ll continue pushing FEMA to eliminate the local cost-sharing for grants and work to ensure our state receives the funding and resources it needs to respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“New Jersey’s first responders continue to put their health and safety on the line, so it’s imperative they have the resources they need to combat this public health crisis,” Booker said. “I stand committed to fighting for the federal funding the brave men and women of the New Jersey State Police and all our first responders need to protect themselves and all New Jerseyans.”
—
New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy announced Wednesday night that she plans to join in the state’s volunteer effort during the pandemic.
“New Jerseyans care for one another and – from the outset of this crisis – have demonstrated that we will only get through this by working together,” Murphy said. “During these unprecedented times, we can find opportunities to serve the needs of our most vulnerable community members. Whether through preparing grab-and-go food bags, delivering groceries to our older neighbors, or finding ways to contribute from home, sometimes it is the smallest gesture of service that makes all the difference. Volunteering my time wherever possible, I hope to support and highlight the incredible non-profit organizations across our great state.”
The list of organizations where Murphy will volunteer will expand over the next few weeks, but currently includes:
- Center for Food Action in Englewood
- CUMAC in Paterson
- Food Bank of South Jersey in Pennsauken
- Lunch Break in Red Bank
- NAN Newark Tech World in Newark
- Newark Community Street Team in Newark
- New Beginnings Behavioral Health Services, LLC in Camden
- Oasis – A Haven for Women & Children in Paterson
- Red Bank Salvation Army Corps in Red Bank
- Trenton Area Soup Kitchen in Trenton
Residents looking for volunteer opportunities can visit https://covid19.nj.gov/help.
—
State Senator Mike Testa in a news release commended the Recreational Fishing Alliance and United Boatmen of New Jersey for their plan to reopen the industry while taking proactive measures to ensure safety.
“I applaud James Donofrio of the Recreational Fishing Alliance and Captain Bob Rush of the United Boatmen of New Jersey for proposing calculated, cautious, and sensible steps towards opening this essential industry in the Jersey Shore region,” Testa said in the release. “Owners and operators of for-hire vessels, and their crew, are willing and eager to get back to work."
—
State officials scheduled a 3:30 p.m. briefing Thursday to update residents on the spread of COVID-19.
Appearing for the briefing will be Governor Phil Murphy, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.
Murphy is also scheduled to appear on "Fox and Friends" at 7:15 a.m. and meet at 11 a.m. with President Donald Trump.
During Wednesday’s briefing, Murphy announced that the number of positive cases has increased by 2,481, bringing the total to 116,264. There have been 329 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 6,770.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey
Atlantic County
AtlantiCare
The AtlantiCare Physician Group (APG) Primary Care and Urgent Care is offering COVID-19 testing to individuals who meet Centers for Disease Control's guidelines.
Testing is in Galloway, Atlantic County; Little Egg Harbor, Ocean County, and Berlin, Camden County, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather-permitting. Testing requires an appointment and a prescription from an APG Primary Care or Urgent Care provider after being seen in the office or through an AtlantiCare Telehealth visit.
Individuals can schedule a virtual Primary Care or Urgent Care appointment by calling the AtlantiCare Access Center at 1-888-569-1000 and learn more by visiting www.atlanticare.org/telehealth.
AtlantiCare also offers a 24/7 COVID-19 hotline for those who have questions about coronavirus. The number is 1-888-ATLANTICARE (1-888-285-2684).
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing began April 9 for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public Tuesday and Thursday It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Atlantic City
A drive-thru testing site at Bader Field and a walk-up location in the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City surface parking lot could be operational beginning the week of April 27, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr. Find out more here.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.