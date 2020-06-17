New Jersey towns could close off streets and allow bars, restaurants and other businesses to allow eating, drinking and retail sales on roadways and sidewalks during the coronavirus outbreak under a bill before lawmakers.
The measure would allow towns to close off a street one or more days a week between Thursday and Sunday, and restrict it to pedestrian access. The measure has already passed the state Senate, and was advanced in an Assembly committee on Wednesday.
Bars and restaurants could move tables onto sidewalks or into roadways to serve food and alcoholic beverages to patrons, who would still be required to observe social distancing and use personal protective equipment, to be enforced by the municipality.
Businesses would have to sign an agreement holding the municipality harmless for any claims arising from the activity. The proposal comes as several towns have already taken advantage of permission from the state to allow consumption of alcoholic beverages in specified outdoor areas, including Atlantic City, Cape May and North Wildwood.
__
The NJ Office of the Secretary of Higher Education will release guidance for colleges and universities in preparation for the upcoming summer sessions and the Fall 2020 semesters amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday.
Guidelines will focus on instruction, housing, computer and research labs, libraries, student services, transportation, dining, study-abroad programs and athletics. Colleges and universities must submit their restart plans to the Office of Higher Education no later than 14 days before any staff or students return to campus.
Murphy said career and training schools and in-person clinical, lab, and hands-on programming can resume on July 1.
The governor also reported 330 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 167,703. Hospitals currently have 1,352 patients being treated for the virus. Field medical stations reported eight patients.
There are 358 patients reported in either critical or intensive care, 254 ventilators in use, 64 new hospitalizations and 92 patients discharged on Tuesday, Murphy said.
There are an additional 47 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the statewide total to 12,769.
—
The Ocean City Free Public Library will be offering a curbside pickup service beginning June 22. The library building remains closed to the public until further notice.
Pickup times will be Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library's 17th Street entrance. A limit of 10 items per patron may be requested for pick up at a time, with only one pickup per day allowed. Accounts must be in good standing.
Due to the virus outbreak, the library is currently not charging overdue fines; however, there must not be any billed items on the accounts. Materials may also be returned in the book drop beginning , June 22. The library is not accepting material donations at this time.
To place items on hold, visit Oceancitylibrary.org or call the reference desk at 609-399-2434 x5231.
—
Atlantic County health officials confirmed four additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. Three of the deaths were residents of long-term care facilities. They included a 71-year-old Atlantic City man, an 80-year-old Hammonton man, and two Northfield residents, an 82-year-old woman and a 97-year-old man.
There are also an additional 18 positive cases in the county. Ten are males between the ages of 2 and 60 years old, eight are females between the ages of 5 and 75 years old. Atlantic City, Mullica Township and Pleasantville each had four of the new cases while Ventnor had two. Absecon, Egg Harbor Township, Hammonton and Linwood each had one new case.
There were 21 more residents cleared as recovered for a countywide total of 1,330 of the 2,622 cases. There have been 186 deaths related to COVID-19 to date.
The county will continue to provide testing by appointment for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription on Tuesday, June 23 in Northfield behind the public works yard on New Road and Dolphin Avenue. Appointments are available from 9 to 11 a.m.
—
Cape May officials signed an executive order Wednesday allowing hotels and motels in the city to operate at 100% capacity beginning June 19 at 10 a.m.
—
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino announced Wednesday that the property will reopen under a new "Safe + Sound" program with thorough guidelines to help ensure a clean and safe resort destination. A reopening date was not set.
“Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming have made a tremendous commitment to sanitary protocols and a safety-first mentality for both guests and team members,” said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International. “We are making sure our resorts are safe and sound so our guests and team members have peace of mind when they return.”
The "Safe + Sound" reopening plan includes guidelines provided by Hard Rock International and adopts the Atlantic City Casino Industry's Summary Plan of Proposed Reopening Protocols. The plan also adheres to guidelines put forth by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.
“We look forward to welcoming back our loyal guests and team members for an exciting summer at the Jersey Shore. Our top priority over the last several months was diligently developing new ‘Safe + Sound’ protocols ensuring a comfortable environment to stay, play and work. Included in those protocols is the requirement for all to wear masks and have their temperature scanned with thermal imaging technology before entering the property,” said Joe Lupo, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. “Creating the ‘Safe + Sound’ protocols, implementing detailed training programs and carefully cleaning the property will provide the most thorough and responsible approach in Atlantic City, providing good clean fun for all.”
Protocols include mandated masks for all guests and team members, increased quality of air circulation, a partnership with AtlantiCare focused on contact tracing, training and telehealth, social distancing requirements in gaming and non-gaming areas, more than 200 hand sanitizer stations in high traffic areas and entrances and temperature screenings of all guests and staff.
A more than 100 member ‘Safe + Sound’ Clean Team will focus on deep cleaning all gaming surfaces, chips, hotel rooms, restaurants, pool and public areas. Plexiglass will be installed in the casino's front desk, cage, wildcard services, sportsbook, box office and select table games.
Guests will be required to leave one vacant seat between slot machines and table games unless playing alongside a relative or friend or together in a group. There will be a limited occupancy on certain games to allow for social distancing. Shows and the Fresh Harvest Buffet will remain closed until further notice.
—
