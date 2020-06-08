Gov. Phil Murphy will appear live on 6ABC's "Good Day Philadelphia" at 8:15 a.m. to discuss the state's coronavirus response Monday.
His daily briefing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will include
Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, Department of Health Communicable Disease Service Medical Director Dr. Edward Lifshitz, State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick Callahan, and NJ Transit President and CEO Kevin Corbett.
Friends in Action, a non-profit community organization, has partnered with Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Volunteers of America Delaware Valley, the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, Reliance Medical Group, and the City of Atlantic City to provide food distribution to Atlantic City and Atlantic County residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are seven scheduled events for June in Atlantic City. Remember to social distance and wear a face covering.
June 8 beginning at 11 a.m. at Walter J. Buzby Apartments (600 South Drive). Identification is required.
June 11 beginning at noon at Shore Park Low Rise (911 Mediterranean Avenue). Identification is required.
June 12 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Walter J. Buzby Apartments (600 South Drive).
June 18 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at 2709 Fairmount Avenue.
June 23 beginning at noon at Shore Park Low Rise (911 Mediterranean Avenue). Identification is required.
June 24 beginning at noon at Shore Park Low Rise (911 Mediterranean Avenue).
June 25 beginning at noon at 2709 Fairmount Avenue. Identification is required.
—
Jersey Shore gatherings are being blamed for 11 new COVID-19 cases in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, according to the health department there.
In a press release on Saturday, the Bucks County Health Department reported 33 new cases with one-third of them traced to a New Jersey resident who spread the virus at a several recent beach house gatherings over the last two weeks in New Jersey. The announcement did not specify in which shore town the infections were transmitted or where the infected New Jersey resident lives.
Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department, said there are likely to be additional infections among family members of the new cases.
“This is exactly why we can’t let our guard down now, even if it feels `safe’ to be at the beach,” Damsker said. “One unlucky exposure can lead to a large cascade of cases down the line. We want everyone to enjoy the warmer weather and have fun, but let’s keep in mind that COVID is still circulating in the community at baseline levels.”
—
COVID-19 reports for Sunday bring the states total to 164,164 positive cases with 12,176 deaths. Atlantic County reported 33 new cases for a total of 2,428. The death of an 89-year old Margate woman is the 170th in the county. 1,107 people have been cleared as recovered.
Cape May County reported three new cases for a total of 656. 50 people have died in the county and 435 have been listed as off-quarantine.
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
