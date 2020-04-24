The Ocean City Yacht Club will host an American Red Cross blood drive on May 7 from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.
"There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus and the Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors and blood drive hosts to maintain a sufficient blood supply for weeks to come," an email from the yacht club stated. "In times of crisis, the Red Cross is fortunate to witness the best of humanity as people roll up a sleeve to help those in need. American Red Cross will ensure proper COVID 19 protocols for the safety of the donors."
Appointments are preferred, but not required. To make an appointment, call the Red Cross at 800-RED CROSS or sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code: OC YACHT CLUB.
Ocean City Yacht Club is located at 100 Bay Ave, Ocean City, NJ 08226.
——
The Cape May Zoo received a donation from food distributor, Sysco, of 17 pallets of fruit, vegetables and herbs. The donation comes after Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order temporarily closed dine-in services at restaurants amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The pallets contained bananas, strawberries, cantaloupes, lemons, limes, and avocadoes as well as parsley, tarragon, garlic, squash, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, cabbage, and several varieties of lettuce, according to Ed Runyon, parks director.
After zoo dietary staff determined what food items could be used, they realized several pallets of food remained. The zoo then contacted about 20 are food pantries to donate the remaining items, Runyon said.
“The donation from Sysco Philadelphia to the zoo was extremely generous and thoughtful," said E. Marie Hayes, Cape May County freeholder. "We are fortunate to have so many friends and supporters of the zoo and this donation was a nice surprise. Fruit and vegetables are an important part of the diet of many of the animals at the zoo and this donation represents a considerable cost saving for the zoo. The fact that the zoo staff was able to pay it forward and distribute fresh, high-quality fruits and vegetables to the local food pantries once again, points to the kindness and consideration that is a big part of our zoo family. At times like this, we all need to hear stories about the kindness toward others and this fits the bill."
——
Gov. Phil Murphy will give his daily COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Friday. It can be watched here.
