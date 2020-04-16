LIVE UPDATES: Public schools in NJ to remain closed until at least May 15, Murphy says

Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday public schools throughout the state will remain closed until at least May 15.
“Let me be perfectly clear. There is nobody who wants to open the schools more than I do … but I can’t do that right now. But I remain hopeful we can,” Murphy said during his daily briefing with other state officials.
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 4,391, bringing the total to 75,317, Murphy said. There have been 362 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 3,518.
“That is now officially more than the lives lost from fellow New Jerseyans in the First World War in total,” Murphy said. “God bless their souls, each and every single one of them.”
Currently, there are 8,224 people hospitalized across the state, Murphy said, including 2,014 people in intensive care and 1,645 people on ventilators. Between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 10 p.m. Wednesday, 802 residents were discharged from hospitals.
So far, Atlantic County has reported a total of 350 cases, 13 deaths and 66 recovered. Cape May County has reported 187 cases, with 17 designated as off quarantine and 10 deaths. Cumberland County has reported 214 cases and three deaths.
Included in the totals are 23 additional cases that Atlantic County officials announced Thursday.
The new cases include 10 men, ages 28 to 81 and 13 women, ages 24 to 77, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
Four new cases were found in Egg Harbor Township and Pleasantville with three cases reported in Hamilton Township, Gilmore said. Buena, Galloway, Hammonton and Linwood each had two new positives. One new case was confirmed in Absecon, Atlantic City, Margate and Northfield.
The county is accepting appointments for two additional drive-thru test dates from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday behind the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing. Residents must be symptomatic for respiratory illness, provide a doctor’s script, proof of residency and confirmation of appointment.
Appointments can be made on the county website at www.aclink.org. Those who are unable to keep their appointment are asked to cancel so someone else can fill their sport.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health
Atlantic City police responded to a CVS for a call about a shoplifter Wednesday night, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan said during the briefing during an update on violations of Murphy’s executive order.
“In processing that subject, he coughed on officers, claiming to have the coronavirus,” Callahan said.
Also during Murphy’s briefing, he said social distancing efforts are so far successful, noting that “we’re not home yet, by any means, but our efforts are working.”
“It is working, and together we will break the back of the curve, the virus, bring it down as far as we can, as close to zero. And begin responsibly to get back on our feet,” he said.
Friday’s briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m.
—
Brigantine officials on Thursday asked residents to not call the police department if they suspect others are violating the short-term rental prohibition.
All short-term rentals, or rentals lass then 180 days, are prohibited, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.
Officials asked residents to contact Fire Prevention at 609-366-3102 or email brigsafe@brigantinebeachnj.com to make reports about suspected violations.
—
The state Labor Department said Thursday that there has been a noticeable decline in the number of new unemployment claims filed last week.
For the week ending Saturday, 141,420 new unemployment applications were received, which was about 73,000 fewer than the week before, according to the release. A record 429,388 residents are now receiving unemployment benefits, a number that is certain to rise considerably as more claims are processed.
It typically takes two to three weeks to receive an eligibility determination, once all the required information has been submitted, according to the release.
The department has dealt with the deluge of applications by reprogramming computers to accept about 60% of the claims that were being kicked back for agents to review, phone lines were added and hundreds of laptops were distributed to staff so they could process claims at home, according to the release.
“We have a lot of helpful information available online at nj.gov/labor, including new guidelines for independent contractors and updated FAQs, and we added an intelligent automated reply for applicants emailing with a specific question or topic of concern,” Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said. “I feel confident because of these upgrades many more of our customers can self-serve, and our staff can get to more of those who are unable to resolve their issue with the resources we’ve added.”
For national unemployment data, visit https://www.dol.gov/ui/data.pdf. For archived NJ claims data, visit https://oui.doleta.gov/unemploy/DataDashboard.asp.
—
Kevin Corbett, NJ Transit’s president and CEO, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the corporation.
He is feeling well and maintaining his regular work schedule while isolating at home, according to the release. He was last in the office April 7.
“Kevin remains focused on the health and safety of NJ TRANSIT's customers and employees and ensuring first responders, hospital staff and other essential personnel can get to and from work during this health crisis,” according to the release.
—
The New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition on Thursday announced it will offer free naloxone through mail for individuals managing opioid addictions.
Fearing a "rise in the overdose-related injuries owing to delayed emergency response" due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the organization secured a partnership with NEXT Naloxone to provide the medicine to those who are at the highest risk of an overdose.
“There is no reason that the COVID-19 crisis should cause another overdose, hepatitis C, or HIV crisis,” NJHRC Executive Director Jenna Mellor said in the release. “We need to expand harm reduction services to every corner of the state, and mailing out naloxone is the best way to do that in this new era of physical distancing. Everyone deserves access to these life-saving supplies.”
For more information or to request a kit, go to naloxoneforall.org/newjersey or call/text 1-877-462-7226.
—
Ocean County officials on Thursday announced a program to help elderly residents with their food shopping needs.
The county’s Office of Senior Services has teamed up with the state, several municipal senior centers and other agencies to help provide food-shopping services, according to a news release from the county. The program is open to residents 60-years-old and up.
“Unfortunately our seniors are some of the most vulnerable when it comes to exposure to the coronavirus,” said Ocean County Freeholder Director Joseph H. Vicari, who is Chairman of the Ocean County Office of Senior Services. “As this pandemic moves into weeks, our seniors are fearful of heading to supermarkets.”
“While many major food stores have set aside hours for our seniors to shop, panic shopping has left many store shelves empty requiring this susceptible population to venture out several times a week for much needed food and supplies,” Vicari continued.
Participating agencies include the county Office of Senior Services, Jersey Cares, the state Department of Human Services, Division on Aging Services, Toms River Township Senior Center and Outreach, Brick Township Senior Center & Outreach, Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey, Jackson Township Senior Center, Berkeley Township Senior Outreach, Manchester Township Senior Outreach and St. Francis Senior Center & Outreach on Long Beach Island.
“This partnership will allow our seniors to have their food shopping needs met with one phone call without having to leave the safety of your home,” Vicari said.
To participate, contact the county’s Office of Senior Services at 732-929-2091.
—
Recovery Centers of America announced Thursday that they are now testing all newly-admitted patients for COVID-19.
The center, which has a location in Mays Landing, will be using GENETWORx COVID-19 tests, according to a news release.
The testing is in addition to pre-screening measures before admission and on-site assessment for signs and symptoms of the new coronavirus, according to the release.
“We will continue to communicate the latest measures we are taking to maintain the health and safety of our patients and staff,” according to the release. “RCA is your partner in the fight against COVID-19 and addiction.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, the center is open 24/7 and can be reached at 844-258-8299.
—
Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel said Wednesday that he’s formed a task force in order to help small businesses get back up and running.
“The faster these businesses get on their feet, the better our families will be in the township,” Sippel said in a news release distributed by township police.
Deputy Mayor Dave Perry and Manger Jim Ridgway will be part of the task force, according to the release. There will be a conference call with state and federal officials Monday.
Businesses that are not part of the township’s Chamber of Commerce are asked to contact Ridgeway at 609-305-2028 for more information.
Also in the release, Sippel said that township food banks stand ready to help residents in need, announcing donations from a professional baseball player from the Philadelphia Phillies, township elementary Schools, several businesses and many residents.
The locations of the food banks can be found on the township’s website, www.townshipoflower.org.
—
Wildwood Crest Police on Wednesday announced an online report filing system, a move several South Jersey departments have made to adhere to social distancing guidelines during the pandemic.
The department, in partnership with CSI Technology, launched the online system for non-emergency reports, according to a news release from the department.
Reports can be filed for theft, harassment, lost property, follow-up reports and fraud at http://www.wildwoodcrestpolice.org/file-police-report.html, according to the release.
If there is a life-threatening emergency, police urged residents to call 911.
—
Police said they found 17 bodies inside a small morgue at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, Sussex County, the New York Times reported.
The 17 were among 68 recent deaths linked to the long-term care facility, Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center I and II, including two nurses, officials said. Of those who died, 26 people had tested positive for the virus, according to the outlet.
Of the patients who remain at the homes, housed in two buildings, 76 have tested positive for the virus; 41 staff members, including an administrator, are sick with Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to county health records shared on Wednesday with a federal official, according to the outlet.
Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey
Atlantic County
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing begins Thursday, April 9, for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public on Tuesday, April 14, and Thursday, April 16, said Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
