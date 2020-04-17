LIVE UPDATES: South Jersey long-term care facilities have recorded 8 COVID-19 deaths, state officials say

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

There have been a total of eight deaths attributed to COVID-19 at long-term care facilities in South Jersey, state officials said Friday.

Of the 384 long-term care facilities in the state, officials have identified over 9,000 cases of the new coronavirus, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said during Gov. Phil Murphy’s daily briefing.

There are eight facilities reporting 53 cases and six deaths in Atlantic County, she said. There are four facilities in Cape May reporting 30 cases and two deaths, and there are two facilities affected in Cumberland County with three cases but no deaths.

Earlier this month, the Victoria Manor long-term care facility in North Cape May recorded a death, noting that 16 residents and 12 staff members had tested positive.

“I have received calls and talked with a number of elected officials of these counties, and municipalities as they are responding to the concerns of their constituents,” Persichilli said, adding that state surveyors are making site visits to several facilities based on the reporting of their statistics.

The site visits come after police said they found 17 bodies inside a small morgue at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, Sussex County, according to The New York Times. The 17 were among 68 recent deaths linked to the long-term care facility, Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center I and II, including two nurses, officials said. Of those who died, 26 people had tested positive for the virus.

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in New Jersey has increased by 3,250, bringing the total to 78,467, state officials said. There have been 323 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 3,840.

“We mourn with each family who has been directly impacted in the worst way by this pandemic,” Murphy said.

Currently, there are 8,011 people hospitalized across the state, Murphy said, including 1,961 people in intensive care and 1,594 people on ventilators. Between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 10 p.m. Thursday, 787 residents were discharged from hospitals.

So far, Atlantic County has reported a total of 370 cases, 18 deaths and 71 recovered. Cape May County has reported 190 cases, with 18 designated as off quarantine and 12 deaths. Cumberland County has reported 259 cases and three deaths.

Included in the totals are 20 additional positive cases and five additional fatalities that Atlantic County officials recorded Friday.

Deaths included a 76-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man from Atlantic City, a 60-year-old man and 88-year-old woman from Egg Harbor Township and a 72-year-old man from Hamilton Township, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. All five had pre-existing health conditions that put them at greater risk for complications.

Positive cases included five in Galloway Township, three in Egg Harbor Township and two each from Atlantic City and Hammonton, according to the release. Absecon, Brigantine, Buena, Egg Harbor City, Linwood, Margate, Northfield and Ventnor each have one new positive resident.

The county is accepting appointments for two additional drive-thru test dates from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday behind the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing. Residents must be symptomatic for respiratory illness, provide a doctor’s script, proof of residency and confirmation of appointment.

Appointments can be made on the county website at www.aclink.org. Those who are unable to keep their appointment are asked to cancel so someone else can fill their sport.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Also during the briefing, Murphy said that the state Attorney General’s Office, through the Division of Consumer Affairs, will start issuing temporary emergency licenses to foreign-licensed physicians.

“New Jersey is the first state in the nation to fully embrace the tremendous wealth of international knowledge and experience to help us on our own front lines,” Murphy said. “This will create a pathway for foreign-licensed physicians to put their skills to use in our state when and where they are needed most. Every member of our diverse New Jersey family has a role to play in our fight against COVID-19.”

Murphy’s office also launched a website for residents who are interested in volunteering to help their communities during the pandemic. For more information, visit covid19.nj.gov/help.

He reiterated that social distancing seems to be working across the state as the rate of cases doubling in counties slows.

“I know social distancing is hard. I know it’s not fun,” Murphy said. “I know it’s going to be a few more weeks, at least. If you want to be mad at me, go ahead.”

Saturday's briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. There will be no livestream Sunday.

—

The 2020 Cape May County 4-H Fair has been canceled, officials said Friday.

The cancelation is in accordance with a directive to cancel in-person programs at the university, NJ’s land grant institution and the Rutgers Cooperative Extension, according to a news release from the fair’s foundation.

Rutgers officials earlier this month prohibited in-person classes, programs, camps, conferences or other activities at the university through at least August 14.

Dr. Brian J. Schilling, director of RCE, the parent organization of the 4-H Youth Development Program, said that “the situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve rapidly in New Jersey, as do associated measures to slow the spread of the virus. All in-person events, classes, programs, club meetings, camps, and other group activities organized by or under the auspices of Rutgers Cooperative Extension are suspended through at least August 14, 2020.”

Staff members are working to create “socially distanced fair experiences for youth like project judging, horse and livestock contests and the annual livestock market auction, all done virtually, according to the release.

They are planning a mini fair to take place this fall on the 4-H fairgrounds, according to the release.

“Even though we could not hold our annual 4-H Fair this year, we will continue to plan and hold fundraising events for our 2021 4-H Fair,” 4-H Fair Chairperson Lisa McVey said. “We will be adding family oriented vendors and displays, and we are working to bring back amusement rides and game booths. With your continued help and support, we can ‘Make the Best Better.’”

For up-to-date information on the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program, visit capemay.njaes.rutgers.

—

Galloway's Fourth of July parade is canceled, according to event organizers.

The parade is known as the largest in the state, with a route through Historic Smithville.

More information was not immediately available.

—

Ventnor's Kenny Wayland Memorial Run is becoming a virtual race, city officials said Friday.

While the physical event on May 24 has been canceled, the 5K and 10K runs are going virtual due to the coronavirus, according to the city's website.

All participants will be shipped a t-shirt to the address entered on their registration form, according to the site. "Participants don’t need to do anything except get out there and safely run or walk your distance in your own space.”

Contact the city Fire Department with any questions or concerns at 609-823 7942 or ventnorfmba38@gmail.com.

—

A Linwood insurance agency has donated $10,000 to the Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Hafetz and Associates, an insurance agency that specializes in employee benefits, Medicare and individual coverage, raised the money through an employee collection, according to a news release from JFS. The money will go toward services including Kosher Meals on Wheels, essential transportation to doctor’s appointments, virtual socialization and grocery delivery to the 200 seniors who rely on JFS.

“Charitable giving and volunteerism is an integral part of our company’s culture and this initiative shows the generosity and kindness of our team,” owner Scott Hafetz said. “From volunteering on event committees to delivering meals to seniors, Hafetz and Associates employees have been involved with JFS for years. By joining together, this donation positively impacts JFS and its work in our community.”

Businesses that want to conduct an employee collection for JFS can contact Beth Joseph at 609-822-7409.

For more information on making a secure online donation to JFS, visit jfsatlantic.org or mail your contribution to Jewish Family Service, 607 North Jerome Avenue, Margate, NJ 08402.

—

The Fourth Annual Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame weekend has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Friday.

"Your safety and well-being, and making sure we figure out the best way to make this event memorable, are our top priorities," according to a post on the organization's Twitter page.

No new date was provided.

—

The Escape the Cape Triathlon slated for June 14 in North Cape May has been rescheduled to Aug. 30.

“As one of the leaders in mass participation events on the East Coast, which prides itself on offering world class service in destination locations while providing the safest environment possible, we are doing everything we can to continue what we’ve built our reputation on for the last 17 years,” according to a news release posted on the organization’s website. “Furthermore, we believe in being proactive when it comes to YOU.”

Those registered for the event are able to participate during the rescheduled date, or defer into the races the next two years, according to the release.

Find out more here.

—

The Cape May – Lewes Ferry’s Food and Retail department donated a truckload of food supplies to a church food pantry in Erma.

The donation went to Gleaning Center Food Pantry at Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene, according to a news release.

Included in the donation are frozen foods, canned goods, bottled beverages, as well as individually wrapped packaged items like soup, cereal, oatmeal, crackers, and cakes.

“Our Ferry family feels it’s important to give back to our neighbors and local communities when we have an opportunity to do so,” said Heath Gehrke, Director of Ferry Operations. “I want to thank Shaun O’Brien and his food and retail team for developing and coordinating this effort. We’ll get through these trying times together!”

“What a blessing,” said Pastor Tim West of the Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene. “The Ferry’s donation is an example of the community working in unity and allowing us all to better serve the needs of Lower Township together.”

—

The Cape May County Chamber released a lineup of four programs Friday morning for next week.

All programs are web-based, free, and open to the public, according to a news release from the chamber.

Families First Coronavirus Response Act; Tuesday, April 21, 11 a.m.

Pivoting to Digital in Uncertain Times; Wednesday, April 22, 10 a.m.

Unemployment Concerns for Seasonal Businesses, with NJ DOL Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo; Thursday, April 23, 10 a.m.

Building Relationships on LinkedIn During Quarantine; Thursday, April 24, 9 a.m.

Preregistration is required for all programs, and can be found on the chamber’s website.

“With all of the new legislation and programs being released, it’s an essential time to provide public information to our membership and our community," said Vicki Clark, chamber president. “We’re also hosting sessions to educate people about new ways to communicate and stay connected now that digital interactions have become so much more important."

Full program information and updates can be found at www.CapeMayCountyChamber.com.

—

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. sent a letter to residents this month detailing how the Atlantic City Convention Center will be used as a field medical station during the pandemic.

According to the letter, dated April 6:

The field station is for non- COVID-19 patients who are released from a traditional hospital setting and need to recover.

Please note that this is not a walk-up hospital, medical treatment center, or doctor’s office. The public cannot access this facility on their own and visitors are not permitted.

Local traffic will not be impeded during this time.

The facility is initially designed to handle 250 patients and will include a bed, chair and IV Stand. The building is equipped to handle up to 2,000 beds if necessary.

Local labor will be used to build the facility.

This facility will be staffed by medical professionals including medical personnel from the Department of Defense and the New Jersey National Guard.

The Medical Field Station will be accepting patients from all across New Jersey in addition to the state’s other locations at the Meadowlands Expo Center and the New Jersey Expo Center locations.

The station was originally slated to open April 14, but has been pushed back to the following week due to staffing, according to state officials.

