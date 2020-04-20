St. Augustine Preparatory School in Buena announced Sunday that it will finish the academic year online.
"This early decision to remain in a cyber learning environment is the result of our mission to protect the health, well being and safety of the community. In addition, the announcement will remove all of the unknowns and assist us in planning the academic focus of the school," said Robert Murray, head of the school, in a statement.
The school year has also been extended by one week "in order to provide students with additional instruction and review" as class sessions have only met twice a week over the last month.
Gov. Phil Murphy announced last week that all public schools throughout the state will remain closed until at least May 15 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Pennsylvania has closed schools through the rest of the year.
——
The Community Food Bank of New Jersey has partnered with UNITE HERE! Local 54 to provide food for casino workers. All Atlantic City casinos have been temporarily shut down since mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Casino workers can pick up food at a drive-thru distribution center on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Harbor Square Mall (formerly the Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township. Casino employees must showed a valid casino ID and have their trunk cleared for prepackaged boxes.
——
GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO DROP
New Jersey gas prices have fallen about three cents per gallon in the past week, for an average of $2.04 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, a tech company that analyzes real-time fuel prices. After surveying more than 3,500 gas stations, Gas Buddy found that gas prices in New Jersey are 24.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and about 77 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The cheapest gallon of gas in the state is priced at $1.53 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.79 per gallon. The national average price of gas has dropped five cents per gallon in the last week, 33 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.06 per gallon lower than a year ago, according to a Gas Buddy report.
——
Gov. Phil Murphy will give his daily COVID-19 briefing on Monday at 2 p.m. The briefing can be watched here.
