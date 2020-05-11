Since public parks reopened May 2, state park police are reporting an “inordinate amount” of urine left in bottles at state parks, Callahan said.
“That report from our state park police was certainly disheartening to say the least,” Callahan said.
Murphy said there would be a zero-tolerance policy on such behavior.
Ocean City has opened the boardwalk, beaches and shared-use path on the Route 52 causeway for exercise and active recreation, according to a release from the city.
"We will continue to work with the governor’s office on plans to safely remove restrictions on retail stores and other businesses, to provide full access to the beach, and to get people back to work," said Mayor Jay A. Gillian in a statement on the city's website.
Cape May County has decided to cancel its annual Memorial Day Ceremony, the county said in a release on Monday.
"Cancelling the Memorial Day Ceremony was a very difficult decision. Honoring our Veterans is one of the most important things that we can do as a County and as a nation; however, this year it is overshadowed by the need to protect our community members”, said Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton.
The Cape May County Division of Veterans’ Services will coordinate an opportunity for any Veterans’ Organization that has participated in the Memorial Day Ceremony in the past and would like to place a wreath at the cemetery to do so.
With the curve continuing to flatten and the state seeing fewer than 1,000 ventilators in use for the second day in a row, Gov. Phil Murphy said he hopes to put out hard dates on when the state can start to reopen.
New Jersey has 1,453 new positive test results, bringing the statewide total to 139,945. The number of patients currently being treated in hospitals has dropped to 4,195, but the numbers of positive cases and deaths connected to long-term care facilities continues to grow, Murphy said.
In his daily COVID-19 briefing, Murphy asked for a united front among both Democrats and Republicans for direct federal assistance. He particularly called out U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, Senate majority leader, stating that Kentucky, McConnell's home state, gets back $2.41 back for every dollar it gets from taxpayers, whereas New Jersey gets back 90 cents.
"Some leaders in Washington, like Sen. Mitch McConnell, are all too happy to spend the tax dollars of New Jerseyans on pork projects back home," Murphy said. "But right now, they seemingly have no interest in helping states like New Jersey avert a national economic catastrophe.
"No one has asked for a bailout," he added. "We’re asking for the ability to prevent this public health emergency from turning into a second Great Depression. We’re asking for help to keep first responders, front-line workers and educators from having to fear for their jobs."
New Jersey U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez joined Murphy at Monday's news conference and commended the governor on getting "ahead of the curve" when it comes to keeping the state's economy afloat. He added that he has begun working with his colleagues in Washington, D.C., to create a stimulus package that includes "robust, flexible funding for states and communities on the front lines."
"A national emergency requires a national response," he said.
Senator Michael Testa, Jr (R-1) spoke out Monday against the Murphy Administration’s practices following reports that health officials were warned not to put COVID-19 positive patients back into long-term care facilities, resulting in 5,000 deaths.
“With a heavy heart, I have watched our state continue to fail to protect our most vulnerable – senior citizens," Testa said "Since day one, Governor Murphy’s administration has failed to safeguard our state’s long term healthcare facilities. At points, placing COVID-19 positive patients back with healthy ones.
"Now Governor Murphy and Attorney General Grewal are investigating those same long term healthcare facilities. Governor Murphy… don’t waste your time. The state’s decision to put COVID-19 residents back into nursing homes is one of the most egregious and negligent decisions in our lifetime. The decisions made by you and your department of health have cost nearly 5,000 New Jersey lives," he added.
Testa also said he has introduced legislation which would protect long-term healthcare facilities by requiring the New Jersey Department of Health to administer coronavirus tests to health care workers.
The American Cancer Society announced a Finger Lakes to Chesapeake Bay Virtual 5K, which covers 1,000 miles, to help fight cancer but remain socially distant.
The Lakes to Bay 5K will kick off in the Finger Lakes of New York on May 11, head down through Philadelphia and the Jersey Shore, and conclude at Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay on May 31. The goal is to recruit enough participants to cover the entire distance. Participants will complete one, or more, 5K and are encouraged to share photos near local landmarks in their areas along the event route. Individuals, teams and groups are encouraged to participate.
"Due to the pandemic, many of the American Cancer Society’s spring and summer events were postponed or cancelled. During this difficult time, cancer won’t stop, and neither will we,” said Paula Green, executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Area of the American Cancer Society. “Even though we cannot currently be face-to-face, we’re committed to continuing to fight cancer head-on and hope that you will walk or run together with us, even when we’re apart.”
To donate and register for the Lakes to Bay 5K, head to www.acslakes2bay5k.org
The Borough of Avalon issued a statement on Monday saying it has received guidelines from the Atlantic County Municipal Joint Insurance Fund on how to safely permit outside dining and retail this summer.
"For this summer season, we will afford the opportunity for additional outside business in a manner consistent with the executive order," said Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi, in the letter."
Three elderly Atlantic County residents of long-term care facilities are the latest to die from complications of COVID-19, according to county health officials. All three women had pre-existing health conditions that put them at higher risk. They included a 91-year old and a 93-year old both from Pleasantville, and a 97-year old from Northfield.
Atlantic County also confirmed 15 more positives among six men, ages 44-65 and nine women, ages 30-86, eight of whom are from Atlantic City, three from Hammonton, two from Buena Vista Township and one each from Folsom and Northfield.
These cases bring the countywide totals to 1,530 with 77 deaths. Three hundred fifty-one residents have been cleared as recovered.
Atlantic County has tested 1,053 residents to date with a 25.9% rate of positivity.
Atlantic County will continue its drive-thru testing on Tuesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 14, by appointment, for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription, proof of residency and appointment confirmation. Appointments are available 10 AM – 1 PM and can be made online at www.aclink.org. All testing is conducted behind the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.
Royal Farms announced that it will deliver a tractor-trailer truck full of food supplies to the Food Bank of South Jersey on May 12. Among the items donated are cases of milk, orange juice, bread, sliced ham, turkey, American cheese, yogurt, granola bars, nuts, chips, breakfast cakes and bottled water.
“This coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an increased need for food within the communities that we serve," said John Kemp, president of Royal Farms. "People are worried right now, and where they are going to get their next meal should not be added to their list of worries. Royal Farms will be making a similar donation to a Food Bank in every state in which we operate in order to do our part in combatting this worry.”
State Police issued a statement to the Department of Education banning all in-person ceremonies and parades, including “wave parades,” to honor 2020 graduates from New Jersey public and private schools.
In a May 9 letter by the NJSP, Colonel Patrick J. Callahan stated that the March 21 stay-at-home executive order directing all New Jersey residents to remain at home except to obtain goods and services deemed essential, and to gather with no more than 10 people. This includes all gatherings to commemorate graduates, he said.
"While it is recognized that milestones such as graduations deserve the acknowledgement of the school and parent communities, it is critical to understand the need to acknowledge academic achievements in ways that do not compromise or endanger public health during the COVID-19 emergency," the letter stated.
"Until such time, virtual celebrations and other remote forms of recognition should take the place of any in-person or public ceremonies," it stated.
Last week, Gov. Phil Murphy closed all schools for the remainder of the academic year due to the pandemic.
The Red Cross is seeking people who are fully recovered from COVID-19 to give plasma to help current patients who are seriously ill or at high risk of serious illness. To learn more and register for donation: http://RedCrossBlood.org/Plasma4COVID for next steps.
The New Jersey Air National Guard will be conducting a flyover event to honor COVID-19 front line workers on Tuesday beginning at 11:20 a.m. The rain date is May 13.
The 177th Fighter Wing and 108th Wing are partnering in the nationwide Air Force Salutes Flyover event with three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing and a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 108th Wing. The flight route takes the the jets over testing sites, state veterans homes, hospitals and mortuaries across the state.
South Jersey residents will be able to see the fly over event near the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May at about 12:27 p.m and the Atlantic City Convention Center at about 12:32 p.m.
The view the full map of the flyover event click here.
Gov. Phil Murphy will give his daily COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m. on Monday. The livestream can be watched here.
Atlantic County confirmed two more deaths from COVID-19 and 20 new positive cases on Sunday. The countywide total is 1,515 confirmed cases and 74 deaths, with 351 residents now cleared as recovered.
Cape May County reported five new cases on Sunday for a total of 463 cases countywide.
Cumberland County has 1,287 positive cases with a total of 36 deaths.
