The Lower Township Police Department, along with CSI Technology, now offers a new way to digitally file police reports online. This new reporting form is for non-emergencies only.
Life-threatening emergencies or a crime in progress should still be reported by dialing 9-1-1. Reports can be filed for theft, harassment, lost property, follow-up reports and fraud. To file a report head to Lower Township Police Online Reporting Tool. The email address reports@lowertownshippolice.com will no longer be monitored.
The Middle Township Police Department also announced its citizens online police reporting system. This program allows citizens to report minor offenses on the police department's website 24 hours a day. Reporting incidents online will minimize person-to-person contact of coming into police headquarters or having a patrol officer respond to a home, minimizing risks of COVID-19 transmissions.
Once a report is submitted through the online portal, it will be sent to the Major Crimes Unit where it will be reviewed and assigned for follow-up contact via telephone between an officer and the reporting citizen.
Kiosks will also be set up at both the Rio Grande substation and at headquarters and will be open 24 hours a day. To file a report, head to www.middlepd.com.
——
Gov. Phil Murphy will hold his daily COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The live stream can be watched here.
Waiting on Gov. Murphy to tour field hospital at AC Convention Center. pic.twitter.com/MHcuvpCZGH— David Danzis (@ACPressDanzis) April 21, 2020
First Lady Tammy Murphy will host a Facebook live interview at 3:30 with Dr. Lisa Gittens-Williams to share information for women navigating pregnancy during COVID-19. The live stream can be viewed here.
——
The Katz Jewish Community Center in Margate is asking for donations to continue community outreach. As a nonprofit organization, the JCC relies on programs, memberships and childcare revenue as well as donations to provide programs and services to the community.
Programs include delivering hundreds of meals to seniors a week, a digital classroom for the center's Early Childhood Education Center, virtual fitness classes as well as planning for summer programs once restrictions are lifted.
Tax-deductible donations can be made here.
——
The Community Food Bank of New Jersey has partnered with UNITE HERE! Local 54 to provide food for casino workers. All Atlantic City casinos have been temporarily shut down since mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Casino workers can pick up food at a drive-thru distribution center on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Harbor Square Mall (formerly the Shore Mall) in Egg Harbor Township. Casino employees must showed a valid casino ID and have their trunk cleared for prepackaged boxes.
——
New Jersey American Water issued a statement to remind customers that they should not approach NJAW employees or contractors working in the field and that questions can be addressed by calling our Customer Service Center at 1-800-272-1325.
——
Personal-finance website, WalletHub, released a report on the States Slowing Down the Most During the COVID-19 Pandemic and found that New Jersey ranked number one in residential mobility changes and second in slowing down the most when it comes to retail, recreation and transit stations mobility. The state ranked third in workplace mobility changes.
