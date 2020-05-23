We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Mico Manalang was stationed at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, where he was a cadet taking college classes, until the COVID-19 outbreak.

Along with classes, he completed four years of intensive physical and leadership training and graduated Wednesday as an officer.

When everything started to shut down in March, Manalang, 21, of Mays Landing, was in Australia on spring break but was able to come back to the United States before the stay-at-home order was put in place.

But he didn’t go back to Connecticut.

Like most universities around the country, the Coast Guard Academy sent its students home to finish the semester virtually. But Manalang still had hope he’d walk with his fellow cadets at graduation.

“At the time, I thought this whole pandemic was not as big of a deal and I thought we were going to go back (to the academy),” he said. “This was in March, and graduation was two months away. We thought this would blow over in a month or two.”

But it didn’t blow over, and he wasn’t able to walk with his class, 248 cadets, and receive his officer’s commission from the Coast Guard, or his degree, in person.

Manalang is now an officer in the Coast Guard with a bachelor’s degree in operations research and computer analysis.

“It’s a pretty big tradition for the service academies to do that,” he said of graduation. “We’re the first class to ever have a virtual graduation.”

Last week, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s class of 2020 was the first to have a virtual ceremony in its 144-year history.

And while Manalang was disappointed he couldn’t graduate in person, he understood the severity of the virus and that it’s best to graduate from home.

“I just feel bad for my parents, especially my mom and other extended family,” he said. “They didn’t get to see me up on stage.”

The virtual graduation was livestreamed. Like any graduation, speeches were made, names were called and the cadets received special shout-outs.

“Kevin Costner said a few words to us, because he was in the Coast Guard movie ‘The Guardian,’” Manalang said. “The special part came at the end when one of my classmates made a virtual yearbook. It was a compilation of pictures of the entire class throughout all four years. It was a nice tribute, and I don’t think we would have seen that if it weren’t for (the virtual graduation).”

Egg Harbor Township resident and cadet Carly Hattman, 21, was in Texas on spring break when the academy announced the cadets would finish classes online. She graduated with a government degree with a focus in political policy and law.

“I think everyone thought that they’d bring us back for graduation,” she said. “We all were kind of holding our breath that it would happen.”

While she wasn’t disappointed, knowing the decision to hold the graduation virtually was for everyone’s safety, she was sad she didn’t get to properly say goodbye to her fellow cadets.

“My roommate for the past four years is going down to Charleston. She’s been my best friend since Day One, and I still haven’t gotten to say goodbye to her,” she said.

As an officer, she leaves June 6 to drive across the country, where she’ll be the communications officer on a cutter stationed in Oregon. She’ll be doing primary fishery patrols in the Pacific Northwest.

Since she’ll be working in close quarters with other officers, she said the Coast Guard has issued safety guidelines and travel restrictions amid the outbreak. She also had to fill out medical forms and surveys detailing any interaction she’s had with people who may have had symptoms.

And even though she’s moving on, the hardest part about not graduating in person was “not being able to say goodbye to the people that have really helped me get to where I am,” she said.

“I made some really great friends and a lot of great memories,” she said. “It was really sad to not get in the last half of the semester that everyone was looking forward to since we reported in.”

Manalang leaves in August for the Naval Air Station Pensacola Flight School in Florida. He plans to become a pilot.

And even though he couldn’t graduate with his class and training may look different going forward, he’s taking everything in stride.

“The academy has prepared me to be adaptable in situations like this, and to be able to stay ready and relevant as possible,” he said.

But he, too, says he would have liked to say goodbye to his fellow cadets.

“Even though all of the cadets were far apart, there still was an effort to connect with everybody,” he said. “I gave phone calls and FaceTime calls and tried to reach out as much as possible. If it would have been an in-person graduation, I would have turned to the person to my left, to my right and given them a hug, and we can’t do that.”