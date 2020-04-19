Area food pantries so far have been able to handle the recent spike in demand as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Friends in Action, an Atlantic City nonprofit, sets up five mobile pantry sites a month across the resort. Since the outbreak, it has added two as a result of the USDA increasing its distribution of canned goods.
According to Friends in Action President Anthony Browner, this increase came at the right time.
"For the last five or six years, Stanley Village would average about 60 people coming to get food because their distribution was the first of the month," Browner said by phone. "The first of April came (and) I had 250."
The Walter J. Buzby Homes, Browner added, would average 40-50. That number also swelled to 200 this month.
In addition to receiving canned goods from the USDA, Friends in Action receives 10-20 pallets of food from the Community Food Bank of South Jersey. These pallets are delivered to the mobile pantry sites on the morning they're open, and the amount varies depending on which ward the organization is serving that day. At Thursday's fifth ward mobile pantry, Browner said 500 people were given bags of food.
So far, it doesn't seem like the deliveries have been impacted.
"We haven't seen a shortage," Browner added.
Though not as dramatic, Jewish Family Service has also seen a significant increase in demand. According to the organization, JFS Food Pantry usage has increased 30% in the past month, and around 20% of people are new users who have never needed pantry services before. The pantry, located at the main office in Margate, offers drive-through services. Volunteers now place the food in car trunks themselves.
JFS previously accepted donations at its main office. To accommodate social distancing guidelines, it has placed donation bins at the Pleasantville Police station and Ventnor and Lindwood city halls.
The results have been promising.
"We've seen an increase because we've asked for it and we've made out donation outreach mobile, as well, so that people don't have to come (to Margate)," JFS Chief Program Officer Laura Rodgers said. "We've always had people drop food off to donate here at our pantry, but now that we put these donation bins out at these three locations, we're getting more than we usually do."
The organization also purchases food at a substantial discount through the Community Food Bank. For April, it purchased more than 2,200 pounds of food for distribution.
If restrictions persist for months and more people continue to need pantry services, it is prepared to handle the worst. JFS anticipates the need to eventually rival that of Hurricane Sandy, when the organization provided food for 100 families a day.
For Browner, the concern isn't anything out of the ordinary, but it's still something to be mindful of.
"I'm always going to be concerned (about the supply)," he said. "As long as the flow can keep going the way it is, with the kind of staffing and help I have, it's manageable.
"If the Food Bank is still getting what it's getting, fine. But if the Food Bank has a problem on one end, how does that trickle down to what I have to do?"
