ATLANTIC CITY — About 100 young people and their family members biked through Stanley Homes Village, Back Maryland and other neighborhoods in the city July 4th afternoon.
The community bike-out was already planned, but in the aftermath of the deaths of two teens and one young adult in three separate shootings, the ride became a release for a community shaken by recent violence.
Two of the killings happened on the same street, North Pennsylvania Avenue, and within three days of each other. They are both still under investigation.
City Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy, who pedaled along with the group said, the bike out was a “beautiful thing.”
“You got to get their minds off of the violence sometimes, especially when it’s plaguing the city as rampantly as it is right now,” he said.
After a violent start to the summer and a call from a top law-enforcement official for the community to act, local leaders are pushing for ways to curb juvenile violence that experts say has grown less predictable and more volatile, especially in the social media era.
In 2018, city police reported violent crime decreased by almost 30% and homicide decreased by 46%. But the recent homicides now bring Atlantic City’s total to 7, the same amount that police reported overall in 2018.
Officials are seeing an increase in juveniles possessing firearms and say those involved in violent crime are getting younger.
Atlantic City police Chief Henry White spoke with The Press in February to talk about gun violence in the city as part of the Reinventing Atlantic City series. He said then that while most of the crime they typically handle dealt with youth aged 18-26, that was changing.
“What we’re seeing now is a frightening trend. It’s even getting younger,” he said at the time.
Sixteen-year-old Quran Bazemore was shot June 15 on Arctic Avenue by an assailant who was one year younger than him. He died from his injuries on June 25.
“Gun violence is a tragic reality in our society. However, when it affects our youth we sustain an incalculable loss of human potential,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said in a statement released after Bazemore’s death. “My only question is: when will someone from our community stand up enough to give a damn?”
According to the New Jersey State Commission of Investigation, there was a 26% increase in juveniles arrested with guns in the state from 2015 to 2017.
In a public hearing held by the commission in September 2018, retired Atlantic City police Sgt. Joseph Iacovone testified that between 2014 and 2017, about 46 gang-related shootings involved 36 juveniles.
“I live there, so here I am,” Edwin Torres told The Press in April. Torres is the president of the East Coast Gang Investigators Association, a nonprofit network of criminal justice professionals that provides information and training for law enforcement about street gangs. “Not only do I know this individual, I know their mother, I know their father, I know their extended family. The bond is much deeper.”
While most gangs have ties to drug enterprises, officials said, neighborhood gangs often have more to do with reputation and image.
“It’s harder to pin down random violence for reputation sake,” said Torres, who has specialized in gang behavior during his more than 30-year career in law enforcement.
But White, in his interview earlier this year, did not put all the blame on gangs.
“Most of the time we’re seeing that some of these shootings are just over a simple dispute,” White said, adding it could be over something personal such as respect or revenge.
Another factor affecting juvenile violence is social media. Disputes that once started and ended on the street are taking shape online.
Arguments, slights and even perceived slights are generated on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, making threats more complicated.
“The cycle of violence continues. It’s perpetrated longer, and it’s wider,” Torres said.
Part of that cycle of violence is the “race” law enforcement has to face when it comes to retaliation shootings.
Jordan Reeves was shot and killed June 30 on the 300 Block of North Pennsylvania Avenue. Reeves was a suspect in a June 27 shooting that injured two bystanders and was also the victim of a shooting on Dec. 5, 2018.
Atlantic City’s Violent Crime unit investigates every nonfatal shooting with the same focus as a homicide investigation.
“That is critical, because you almost have a race against time. When you shoot someone that victim lives. That victim and their associates now are going to be looking for revenge to who shot them,” White said in February. “The quicker that we can apprehend the actor or the shooter in those cases, we lessen that retaliation, therefore we lessen the next shooting.”
Council President Marty Small Sr. said last week the rash of gun violence in Atlantic City was “extremely troubling.” Small, whose close friend Demond Tally was shot to death near the councilman’s home in February, is calling for local leaders to step up.
“Listen, no one is never going to stop violence. I mean, it’s going to happen,” he said. “But if we put our best foot forward to deter it, you know, before it gets there, I think it’s a step in the right direction.”
Small commended the Police Department and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for recently launching a neighborhood policing program. The program assigned two officers to each of the city’s six wards who will interact with the community on a regular basis in an effort to foster better trust and communication.
But, Small said, curbing violence in the city has to include more than just police. He wants to see a “scared straight”-style program introduced where regular citizens who have experience with inner city violence speak to Atlantic City youth about the perils of guns, drugs and gangs.
“We literally have babies walking around the city with guns and causing harm,” Small said. “And now, we need all hands on deck. Law enforcement can’t solve everything. It takes a whole community approach.”
“It’s tragic when young people are passing away, its tragic that its from gun violence. I think it happens a lot every time the summer breaks and the kids don’t actually have something to do,” Fauntleroy said. “We need to be finding programs, finding things for kids to do.”
For some residents in the city, it also means more open discussion.
Sixty-five-year-old Valeria Marcus used to live on Pennsylvania Avenue, where Reeves was shot and where, on Wednesday, 18-year old Katusca Nobles was found in an apartment on the 800 block suffering from gunshot wounds.
Marcus, who wants more police patrolling these areas on foot, said she’s afraid to walk down the street anymore and is “sick and tired” of the crime and gun violence.
She has relied on 911 calls and continues to speak out to improve her community, even when she’s faced backlash.{p dir=”ltr”}“If you have to speak up to help your community, you do it,” she said. “I want it to be written up. I want it to be exposed. It needs to be said.”
Staff writer David Danzis contributed to this report.
