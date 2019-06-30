ATLANTIC CITY — A woman wearing a bright pink shirt with blood on her face runs from her front yard. She yells that her husband has gone crazy.
“I think he’s going to kill someone,” she says. “There’s kids in there.”
A man runs from the small white house and disappears around its side. When he’s confronted around the corner, he immediately yells to get off of his property. He has a hammer in his hand.
What do you do next?
That’s the challenge for one of 375 virtual reality simulations projected onto a screen at the Police Security Expo run by trainer and former U.S. Secret Service agent Jeremy Combs. The expo was held on June 25 and 26 at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
In a high-stress field where police have to respond to new and unpredictable situations, virtual reality training like this is gaining popularity as a tool to help officers learn to de-escalate threats before there are real-life consequences.
“Going into a situation that you’ve never faced before can be very nerve-wracking to say the least. That’s where we’re trying to bridge that gap,” Combs said. “When stress happens, that’s when mistakes happen.”
Use-of-force incidents can cause physical harm, lead to distrust of police in a community and cost departments significant costs in lawsuits.
From 2012 through 2016, there were 43,629 incidents involving force by a local police officer or state trooper, according to NJ.com’s force report.
While there are calls to hold officers more accountable for these incidents, law enforcement officials are also working to improve training beforehand to avoid them altogether.
“You learn from your mistakes and if mistakes happen you certainly want them to happen in a virtual and training environment as opposed to real life,” Combs said.
To end this specific police call, Combs didn’t pull one of the weapons available — a handgun, a taser or pepper spray. Instead, he yelled commands at the screen, telling the man to calm down until he knelt down and dropped his weapon, a de-escalation option more training centers are teaching their officers.
“They’re best is usually their brain and their mouths,” said Vicki Skill, range master at the Cape May County Police Training Center.
Skill said their center introduced this kind of software, where officers have the option of multiple weapons, can also help them better transition to nonlethal weapons and improve their verbal skills.
Cape May adopted the MILO, or Multiple Interactive Learning/Training Objectives, system in April 2015 and Atlantic County installed the same program in the spring of 2017, using Homeland Security grant funds.
Both counties have a room outfitted with five screens, which allow officers to feel fully immersed, move around a room and get behind cover whenever they feel it’s needed.
Police have included gun training and basic marksmanship training in their programs. But integrating computer software has taken time to develop. Combs said some of the first technology available had cords running to them and didn’t offer officers much mobility.
“It was more like a giant video game,” Combs said.
Now, with the projection technology, it’s real human images on the screen.
Cape May is filming its own scenarios for its specific needs. It also has a driving simulator designed to strengthen safe driving practices that can pair with these real-life simulations. For example, if officers are following a red car on the road for a stop they can see that same red car pull out into the projector screens for the next phase of the traffic stop.
These virtual simulations aren’t just for training new officers. They can be used by officers for training well into their careers.
“(It’s) something that they can think about the scenario they went through. They’re going to talk to their buddies about it. They’re going to say, ‘You know I went through this scenario, and maybe I didn’t do the best job, but you know what, I learned something from it.’”
