Mike Milhous, foreground Tigue Divine Ethan Engle Brian Teague Brandon Kintish Jack Storr Matt Dorner Jake Babb and Molly Rosado, background Mainland Regional boys crew team with their new boat at the Viking Rowing Club in Ventnor Heights Tuesday March 21, 2017 (The Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer)
The Under the Bridge Rowing Club entered its first race Aug. 5 at the Quaker City Regatta on the Schuylkill River and finished in second place. Under the Bridge Rowing is the only rowing club in Cape May County. Shown from left are Georgia Majka, cox; Suze DiPietro; Sharon Szabo; Maura McMahon-Primus; Lynn Baumgardner and coach Zach Eberson.
Area rowers were allowed back in the water last last week if they were in a single-person boat, but several local clubs will require more restrictions to be lifted before they launch their sculls.
Press archives
Edward Lea
Under the Bridge Rowing Club president Suzé DiPietro is also the lead singer in the band Ultraviolet.
Cape May County rowers win silver in race debut
Glen Stewart / submitted/
Sue Peterson, president of the board of the Southern New Jersey Scholastic Rowing Association, says she began offering rowing lessons last week on Lake Lenape.
Area rowers were allowed back in the water recently if they were in a single-person boat, but several local clubs will require more restrictions to be lifted before they launch their sculls.
“A lot of people have their own boats, and they can row whenever they want,” said Larry Connell, president of the Viking Rowing Foundation, which has been around since the mid-1960s and has a boathouse behind Titus Field in Ventnor Heights.
Viking hosts summer camps, and that’s what Connell is looking toward now.
“I’m not sure how many of those summer programs we’ll be able to open up this year,” he said. “It depends a lot on the governor and the city on what activities they’ll permit.”
After a winter spent training hard indoors, rowing enthusiasts face an uncertain summer with many races already canceled and the fate of others as well as camps still to be decided. Sweeps and multiperson sculls don’t allow for social distancing, but clubs are taking what steps they can to minimize exposure.
Cape May County’s only club is the Under the Bridge Rowing Club in Ocean City. They share a new boathouse with the city’s high school, and although they’re only three years old, they’re growing.
Under the Bridge has three 4-sweeps, two doubles and a single ocean-going scull, club President Suze DiPietro said. The single is owned by a member, so the rest of the club is waiting for multiperson boats to get the go-ahead.
“We are not rowing at this time, but we do have everything at the boathouse ready to go in terms of cleaning and sanitizing,” DiPietro said. “We’ll follow whatever the rules are; we won’t risk it.”
She said club members are anxious to get on the water after a winter putting in long training hours, and to prepare, they’ve organized a schedule minimizing the number of people on the dock at any one time.
“We train all winter for the summer, two to three times a week on the erg,” DiPietro said. “We’ve all been training pretty hard so we can go to races and compete.”
The club often travels to Philadelphia for regattas, but many have been canceled, leaving their summer in doubt.
“We were going to do a lot of races this summer,” she said. “Some have already been canceled, some are still up on the board. We’ll see what happens with that.”
Sue Peterson is president of the board of the Southern New Jersey Scholastic Rowing Association and on the board of the Atlantic County Rowing Association. The SNJSRA runs all the races at Lake Lenape Park in Mays Landing and doesn’t have any events on the books since there’s no season.
The county association teaches anyone from 11 on up to row. They’ve been rowing on Lake Lenape for 27 years and have about 30 boats, 15 of which are singles.
“We’ll be open (May 22),” Peterson said. “We’ll have singles with no more than eight out at a time (and) only masters rowers.”
Peterson said the park is allowing in groups of fewer than 10 who practice social distancing and wear masks.
The county rowing association’s primary focus is instruction. They put on a six-week course every year starting around the Fourth of July. The program has slots for about 75 participants, but if the restrictions remain, they won’t be able to accommodate as many people.
“Normally our summer programs fill up very quickly,” Peterson said. “This year will probably be different. If they can only run singles, each program will be much smaller.”
She said the association’s normal cleaning routine has prepared it for the levels of sanitation required post-pandemic.
“We have a very diligent cleaning process to begin with even without the pandemic going on,” Peterson said. “Every time a boat goes out it gets washed and dried. We’ll make sure (the oar handles) get a Clorox wipe to kill any bacteria that’s there. If we can’t find any, we’ll just have to make it.”
