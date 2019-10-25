LONGPORT — Mold has been found in areas of Borough Hall, displacing the upcoming polling station, commission meetings, and the police department.
The mold, found in the Commission Chambers and Centennial Hall, links back to the discovery of failed HVAC equipment on Aug. 18, according to Mayor Nick Russo. He also said the age of the building and water that got underneath the structure after Hurricane Sandy in 2012 also are factors.
During remediation efforts, both rooms have been sealed off and commission meetings are being held in the library—where mold was not detected. The polling location for the Nov. 5 election will be at Longport Volunteer Fire Department Firehouse located at 2301 Atlantic Avenue and a senior luncheon, held every month at Borough Hall, has been canceled for September and October. Russo said a decision hasn’t yet been made for November’s luncheon.
Five police officers also haven’t been feeling well, Russo said. While he doesn’t know if the officers’ ailments are related or due to mold, the borough is temporarily relocating the police department to trailers on the property.
“We're doing the things that we can now as we try to move forward on figuring out the best avenue to remediate all of this,” said A. Scott Porter, municipal administrator, at Wednesdays’ commissioner’s meeting.
Officials in the Public Works Department are conducting visual inspections at the building three times a week and are replacing water-damaged ceiling tiles and removing mold as they see it, Porter said.
A new part of an HVAC unit, costing $12,500, was also delivered and installed on Thursday, according to Jenna Kelly, borough CFO.
The Atlantic County Division of Public Health Environmental Health Unit surveyed the building and submitted a report that suggested that the borough increase its fresh air intake of the HVAC system, address areas where water damage has occurred—like the ceiling tiles, address areas where water leaks into the building and consider using humidifiers.
The Health Department’s conclusion stated that “the indoor air quality at the time of the evaluation did indicate some readings that may be of concern for the parameters that were tested” and that “all levels of carbon dioxide were below the comfort level of 1000 parts per million."
While there is no timeline to rid the building of the mold, Russo hopes to have it remediated by next month. Kelly said officials are still gathering information on how much the whole remediation process will cost.
The borough does have bid proposals to remediate the mold and asbestos in the Commission Chambers and Centennial Hall.
“My understanding at this point is we have to get approval from state with a lead time of approximately two weeks,” Porter said. “What we don't have is a lead time from the contractor on when they can start.”
There are also asbestos tiles underneath the carpet in Borough Hall, according to Richard Carter, borough engineer. If the carpet, which is glued down, is lifted it could disturb the asbestos tiles, which would also have to be removed.
When Russo took office in 2008 he had the borough put about $400,000 into the building for repairs. He saw it was cost effective rather than building new.
“But when you have an older building there are always going to be issues,” he said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.