The swearing-in of two new members of the state Assembly on Tuesday will leave vacant seats in two municipal governments in Cape May County.
Erik Simonsen is the mayor of Lower Township, while Antwan McClellan is an Ocean City councilman representing the 3rd Ward. Both men won legislative seats in November. Along with state Sen. Michael Testa, they’ve flipped the 1st Legislative District to the Republican column for the first time in years.
Both men were set to step down from their positions in local government this week. Simonsen oversaw his final Lower Township Council meeting Monday, while McClellan ended his City Council career Thursday.
McClellan said Ocean City will likely leave his job open until the May 12 municipal election, in which all four city ward seats will be up for election. The seven-member council also has three at-large seats, in addition to a directly elected mayor.
Peter Madden, Ocean City’s council president, said he polled members and found a consensus to let the voters decide because the election is so close.
Ocean City Solicitor Dottie McCrosson advised council members they have the option of seeking applications for the seat, making an appointment or waiting for the election. In previous instances, council has interviewed candidates before making an appointment.
Rather than launch an extensive process to fill the seat for a few months, it makes sense to wait until the election, Madden said. Candidates have until March 9 to file petitions with the city clerk for a place on the May ballot. Ocean City’s elections are nonpartisan.
Lower Township does not have an option to wait for voters to decide, according to Township Manager James Ridgway. Municipalities in New Jersey must have a mayor.
According to Simonsen, the Lower Township Republican organization will put forth three names of potential replacements, and it will be up to Township Council to choose one. Among the names will most likely be Frank Sippel, the township’s deputy mayor.
Simonsen said the deputy mayor does not automatically become mayor.
But the process does not begin until Simonsen steps down.
According to David Stefankiewicz, Lower Township’s solicitor, Simonsen cannot be both an assemblyman and a sitting mayor. Further, if the council does appoint Sippel or another council person to serve as mayor, that seat will have to go through a similar process to fill until the next election in November.
“The statutory process is cumbersome,” Stefankiewicz said. “It doesn’t happen that often.”
Under Lower Township’s form of government, the manager is the chief executive of the township. The mayor presides at council meetings as one of the five members of the governing body.
“He has no greater or lesser power than any other council person,” Stefankiewicz said. But the mayor does have ceremonial duties and often serves as a spokesperson for the township.
Democrats have the majority in both the state Senate and Assembly, as well as the governor’s mansion. They’d also held onto the majority in the 1st Legislative District for years, led by Jeff Van Drew, who first won a seat in the Assembly in 2002, cracking what had been a solid GOP hold on the district.
In 2007, he won a state Senate seat and helped move the district to the Democratic column. His move to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018 cleared the way for Assemblyman Bob Andrzejczak to be appointed to the Senate and run in 2019 as an incumbent.
Although Van Drew was not on the ballot, he cast a long shadow over the race, with the Democrats running as “the Van Drew Team.” That team, including Andrzejczak and Assemblymen Bruce Land and Matthew Milam, fell to the Republicans, led by Vineland lawyer Michael Testa at the top of the ticket.
In a tight race, voters went with the Republicans. Since then, Van Drew has changed parties and pledged loyalty to President Donald Trump in a move that made national news.
Simonsen is the athletic director for the Lower Cape May Regional School District. McClellan works as a confidential assistant, personnel director and public information officer in the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office.
McClellan also is the first African American elected to represent the 1st District. He also will be the only black Republican in the state Legislature.
