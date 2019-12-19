police cameras

Lower Township police Capt. Martin Biersbach, seen in October 2015, demonstrates a high-definition in-car video camera in his police vehicle.

 Press archives

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police on Wednesday announced traffic advisories ahead of a funeral for Capt. Martin R. Biersbach.

Biersbach, 46, died Sunday after battling a debilitating disease, according to his obituary. His funeral is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Seashore Community Church, 446 Seashore Road, with visitation scheduled to begin two hours prior.

Officials are anticipating traffic delays between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Seashore Road, also called Railroad Avenue, between Breakwater Road and Church Street, police said in a news release.

After the service, a funeral procession will travel south from the church between 1 and 2 p.m. to the cemetery at Seashore and Academy roads, police said.

Residents were encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Those attending the viewing or service will be directed by police to park in the field across from Hawk Haven Winery, according to the release.

Biersbach spent 25 years with the township Police Department, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“His contributions to the agency will be long lasting and he will be missed as a colleague and friend,” according to the post.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments