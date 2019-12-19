LOWER TOWNSHIP — Law enforcement officials on Wednesday announced traffic advisories ahead of a funeral for township police Captain Martin R. Biersbach.
Biersbach, 46, died Sunday after battling a debilitating disease, according to his obituary. His funeral is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Seashore Community Church, 446 Seashore Road, with a visitation scheduled to begin two hours prior.
Officials are anticipating traffic delays between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Seashore Road – which is also called Railroad Avenue – between Breakwater Road and Church Street, according to a news release from township police.
They encouraged residents to use an alternate route.
After the service, a funeral procession will go south from the church between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to the cemetery, at the corner of Seashore and Academy roads, police said.
Those attending the viewing or the service will be directed by police to park in the field across from Hawk Haven Winery, according to the release.
Biersbach had a 25-year career with the township police, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
“His contributions to the agency will be long lasting and he will be missed as a colleague and friend,” according to the post.
