Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Law enforcement officials on Wednesday announced traffic advisories ahead of a funeral for township police Captain Martin R. Biersbach.

Biersbach, 46, died Sunday after battling a debilitating disease, according to his obituary. His funeral is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Seashore Community Church, 446 Seashore Road, with a visitation scheduled to begin two hours prior.

Officials are anticipating traffic delays between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Seashore Road – which is also called Railroad Avenue – between Breakwater Road and Church Street, according to a news release from township police.

They encouraged residents to use an alternate route.

After the service, a funeral procession will go south from the church between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to the cemetery, at the corner of Seashore and Academy roads, police said.

Those attending the viewing or the service will be directed by police to park in the field across from Hawk Haven Winery, according to the release.

Biersbach had a 25-year career with the township police, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“His contributions to the agency will be long lasting and he will be missed as a colleague and friend,” according to the post.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments