LOWER TOWNSHIP — Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and express concerns with law enforcement during the police department's Coffee with a Cop event.
The Lower Township Police Department will host the event at Uncle Bill's Pancake House on Bayshore Road in Cape May from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Officers and administrators from the department will be available.
"The Coffee with a Cop program is one of several ways we strengthen the partnership between the police department and community we serve," said Chief William Mastriana. "This program fosters communication between concerned citizens and township police officers by providing an informal setting that allows for much needed dialogue."
According to a news release, community members will be able to ask specific or general questions about their neighborhoods.
"The Lower Township Police Department considers community partnerships as one of the pillars of providing the best possible service to the citizens of the Township," the statement read. "These partnerships are often achieved by these types of events, which allows the Police Department the opportunity to listen to concerns and build better relationships."
For additional information, contact Lt. Donald Vanaman, Patrol Bureau Commander, at (609) 886-1619 ext. 148, or email: Vanaman@LowerTownshipPolice.com.
