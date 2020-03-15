LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police went to a home in the Villas section of the township early Sunday morning after a man had reportedly barricaded himself in his residence.
Police said they went to the home on Carolina Avenue at 1:08 a.m. and set up a safety perimeter around it. Brian Doherty was the lone person inside and was suicidal, police said.
After a short standoff, members of the Cape May County Regional SWAT Team had Doherty exit the home, police said. He was later transported to Cape Regional Medical Center for an evaluation.
— Mark Melhorn
