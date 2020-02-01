New Lower Township Public Safety Building
LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man.

Ioannis Gioulis, a 91-year-old white man, was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday at the Jersey Shore Motel on 1400 Bayshore Road. Police described him as 5-foot-7, 161 pounds, with white hair. He was driving a blue Chevrolet Cobalt, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about Gioulis can call 911 or police at 609-600-5601.

