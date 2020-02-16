It is estimated that nearly 1 in 3 American adults have hypertension (about 70 million).
Sadly, almost half don’t even know they have it because symptoms are absent unless blood pressure is extremely high. February is American Heart Month, and I want to challenge you to check your blood pressure on a regular basis and know what your numbers mean.
Untreated high blood pressure, also called hypertension, can have very harmful effects on virtually every organ in your body. The first step to preventing the ravages of high blood pressure is knowing you have it. It’s important to know that by implementing and maintaining a heart-healthy lifestyle, you can reduce, prevent or delay the development of high blood pressure.
Importance of blood pressure control
Your arteries are like pipes that transport oxygen- and nutrient-rich blood from your heart to your organs. In order to efficiently serve this purpose, the inner lining is smooth, flexible and elastic.
However, when your arteries are continuously exposed to high blood pressure, the extra shearing force — on average 60 times a minute, 3600 times an hour, 86,400 times a day — causes stretching and tears within the inner lining. This results in scar tissue and narrowing.
Additionally, this damage provides fertile ground for fats in our bloodstream to collect and form plaques, known as atherosclerosis. The combination of narrowing and atherosclerosis impedes adequate blood flow — hence oxygen and nutrients — from being delivered to our organs.
In some instances where there is a weakened section in an artery, hypertension may even result in an aneurysm (when blood abnormally enters into the artery wall causing a ballooning, or a bulge). This bulge has the potential to rupture and cause exsanguination within your body.
According to the American Heart Association and Center of Disease Control and Prevention, your blood pressure is considered in the normal range if the upper number is less than 120 and the lower number is less than 80. High blood pressure is considered above 130/80.
High blood pressure can cause serious health problems that can result in death if untreated. Areas of the body affected include:
• Heart: In addition to narrowing the coronary arteries that supply the heart’s muscles, hypertension makes our heart work harder to pump blood against the increased resistance. To compensate for this increased workload, our heart abnormally thickens, a condition known as left ventricular hypertrophy.
• Brain: Over time, high blood pressure sets the stage for narrowing and atherosclerosis of brain vessels. And dangerously elevated pressure can cause weakened blood vessels to rupture and bleed into the brain, causing stroke — brain cell death due to insufficient oxygen delivery. Hypertension has been called the most important risk factor for stroke.
• Kidneys: These mighty pair of organs perform the important task of managing your fluid and electrolyte balance, getting rid of wastes and toxins, and even manufacturing hormones. Hypertension, along with diabetes, are leading causes of kidney failure. Uncontrolled blood pressure can damage the kidney’s blood vessels. When this happens, toxins build up, your body becomes fluid overloaded, and a string of electrolyte imbalances occur. Treatment requires hemodialysis several times a week or kidney transplant.
• Eyes: Oxygen and nutrients are delivered to our eyes via extremely tiny and delicate vessels that are prone to damage from elevated blood pressures. This can result in bleeding into the eye, nerve damage and fluid buildup, often resulting in impaired vision and even blindness.
• Bones: Chronic hypertension results in our kidneys abnormally excreting calcium. Calcium is a mineral that helps bones stay strong. When they are weak, your bones are more likely to break or fracture.
Blood pressure control can be achieved with anti-hypertensive medications. However, healthy lifestyle choices — physical activity, moderating salt intake, not smoking, effectively managing you stress, limiting alcohol consumption, maintaining a healthy weight, routine good sleep hygiene — play an important role in treating your blood pressure. In fact, you may be able to avoid, delay or reduce the need for medication.
Do you know what your numbers are? It’s vital to check your blood pressure on a regular basis — at doctor visits, the pharmacy or with a home kit. If it’s consistently elevated, make an appointment with your doctor.
While heart disease is still the No. 1 killer in the U.S., death rates have decreased. Earlier and better treatment of high blood pressure has played a key role in that decrease. Managing your blood pressure is a lifelong commitment, and the importance of managing it cannot be overstated.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor @pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
