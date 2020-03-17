MARGATE — It looks like Lucy the Elephant won’t be adding Airbnb host to her resume…yet.
The famous landmark announced last month that it would turn into an Airbnb for three nights — March 17, 18 and 19 — for up to two guests per night. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the three nightly stays have been postponed.
A rescheduled date has not been set, said Richard Helfant, CEO and executive director of the Save Lucy Committee.
The guests were to be treated to a complimentary breakfast and dinner at local restaurants, a tour to learn the history of Lucy and were going to receive a gift bag with Lucy and Atlantic City merchandise.
But that’s all on hold after Gov. Phil Murphy ordered all bars and restaurants to close for eat-in dining and offer take-out and delivery only as of 8 p.m. Monday.
Liz DeBold Fusco, a spokeswoman for Airbnb, said the decision was made on Sunday to postpone the stays.
“We certainly don’t want them coming to Atlantic City and not being able to enjoy all the things in Atlantic City,” Helfant said.
He said Lucy’s guests who booked the stays were notified by Airbnb, told that the stays have been postponed, and were “gracious and relieved.”
He added that even though the stays have been postponed, Airbnb is still making its donation to the elephant.
From January to March Lucy traditionally has been open for tours on weekends. Even though weekend crowds typically don’t exceed 20 people this time of year, Helfant doesn’t believe the landmark will be open this coming weekend. Helfant said the members of the Save Lucy Committee plan to discuss temporarily closing Lucy.
In April, tours are available Wednesday through Saturday, but whether to open five days a week remains to be determined, he said.
“It’s too soon to make that determination,” he said. “Everyone has been so cooperative and supportive, but (postponing the stays) was the smartest thing to do all around.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.